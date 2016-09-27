NBA 2K17 is an exceptional game, there’s no other way of explaining it. Time and time again 2K Sports deliver one of the best sport simulators on the market, and this year is no different.

But somewhat annoyingly, there are a few rough edges that prevent NBA 2K17 from getting full marks, and they really are the small things that can prove the most frustrating. Despite the prominence of online gaming, many users still open the seal and head straight for the career mode, especially when it comes to NBA’s unique story modes.

This time around, Creed star Michael B Jordan features in the story mode alongside the user’s character, Pres, as they rise through the ranks from high school to the NBA. It’s a brilliant addition that makes you want to complete training, go to the barbers and all the other time-fillers that help build a friendship with Justice Young (Jordan’s character).

But all the time-fillers quickly become a bit of a nuisance. Cut scenes cannot be skipped, and given there’s plenty of them, they start to take up valuable time that would be better spent on the court. That’s what everyone is here for, to play in the NBA, but instead you spend more time training, meeting fellow NBA pros and completing other needless tasks that would be better spent on the court.

There are also one or two glitches that need to be ironed out. Every now and then, a training drill will be ruined by your teammate freezing and not passing the ball. There’s nothing you can do at this point other than fail the drill, which again becomes a waste of time. A few of the post-game cut scenes between Pres and Justice are also blurry, which is obviously quite annoying given we’re in the generation of 4K television now. However, both of these problems can be solved through a patch update, so they’re not the biggest of issues.

Indeed, they are the only issues. Step away from MyCareer and you’ll discover one of the greatest additions to the NBA series. MyGM/Franchise mode not only enables you to take control of a complete team but allows you to expand the NBA to up to 36 teams by building your own Franchise – including stadium, team name, and roster – which is also entered into the Draft.

It really is a superb game mode that brings the user as close as humanly possible to the NBA through a video simulator, and when combined with the improved gameplay ensures that you can waste hours playing the GM/Franchise mode without a care in the world.

The gameplay is as realistic as you’d expect, with contact between players looking more realistic to bring a physical dominance to the game. The commentary has been improved, including new one-liners and quips from pre-game show pundit Shaquille O’Neal – some creepier more than others.

It’s another huge success from 2K Sports, who continue to fight the NBA scene alone these days, and when you get your hands on NBA 2K17, it’s easy to see why no one fancies taking them on in the basketball market.