Donald Trump has given up his personal smartphone ahead of his inauguration.

The President-elect, who has caused endless controversy over recent months with tweets from his infamous @realDonaldTrump Twitter account, has had the Android device replaced with a more secure handset.

While the exact type of smartphone he will use as President is unclear, the New York Times describes it as “a secure, encrypted device approved by the Secret Service.”

President Donald Trump life in pictures







16 show all President Donald Trump life in pictures





























1/16 Donald Trump poses in a rocking chair once used by President John F. Kennedy at his New York City residence Reuters

2/16 Developer Donald Trump with his new bride Marla Maples after their wedding at the Plaza hotel in New York Reuters

3/16 Donald Trump and Celina Midelfart watch the match between Conchita Martinez and Amanda Coetzer during U.S. Open. She was the date whom Donald Trump was with when he met his current wife Melania at a party in 1996 Reuters

4/16 U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas serving as the grand marshal for the Daytona 500, speaks to Donald Trump and Melania Knauss on the starting grid at the Daytona International Speedwa Reuters

5/16 Developer Donald Trump talks with his former wife Ivana Trump during the men's final at the U.S. Open Reuters

6/16 Donald Trump and his friend Melania Knauss pose for photographers as they arrive at the New York premiere of Star Wars Episode : 'The Phantom Menace,' Reuters

7/16 Billionaire real estate developer Donald Trump talks with host Larry King. Trump told King that he was moving toward a possible bid for the United States presidency with the formation of a presidential exploratory committee Reuters

8/16 Donald Trump answers questions as Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura looks on in Brooklyn Park. Trump said on Friday he 'very well might' make a run for president under the Reform Party banner but had not made a final decision Reuters

9/16 Billionaire Donald Trump makes a face at a friend as he sits next to Panamanian President Mireya Moscoso before the start of the 2003 Miss Universe pageant in Panama City Reuters

10/16 Entrepreneur Donald Trump is greeted by a Marilyn Monroe character look-a-alike, as he arrives at Universal Studios Hollywood to attend the an open casting call for his NBC television network reality series 'The Apprentice.' Reuters

11/16 Donald Trump and Simon Cowell present an Emmy during the 56th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles Reuters

12/16 Donald Trump and Megan Mullally perform at the 57th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles Reuters

13/16 Donald Trump, poses with his children, son Donald Trump, Jr., and daughters Tiffany and Ivanka Reuters

14/16 Billionaire Donald Trump told Miss USA 2006 Tara Conner on Tuesday she would be given a second chance after reported misbehavior Reuters

15/16 Donald Trump holds a replica of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as his wife Melania holds their son Barron in Los Angeles Reuters

16/16 U.S. property mogul Donald Trump stands next to a bagpiper during a media event on the sand dunes of the Menie estate, the site for Trump's proposed golf resort, near Aberdeen, north east Scotland Reuters

The report adds that Trump has been given a new number that “few people possess”.

However, Trump has said that he will continue tweeting from his personal account as President.

Donald Trump's most offensive moments

In an interview published in the Times, Trump said that he had considered cutting down his Twitter use, but has decided not to because his reach is so large and he feels that the press are unkind to him.

Trump’s team will also send out updates from the Presidential Twitter account when it gains control of it on 20 January.

The tweets from outgoing President Barack Obama’s eight years in office, meanwhile, will be preserved and transferred to the account @Potus44.