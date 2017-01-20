Donald Trump is using a picture of people celebrating Barack Obama's inauguration as his Twitter picture.

The official @POTUS Twitter account was handed over to President Trump's team at the same time as his inauguration.

And the newly owned account is decorated with a huge picture of people celebrating and waving US flags. But the image is of Mr Obama's first election in 2009.

The picture is available for £485 on Getty Images, The Independent has found.

"The inauguration of President Barack Obama, January 20th 2009," a caption reads. "Unrecognizable crowds in the Washington DC Mall".

The picture appears to have been changed with the handover from Barack Obama. Mr Obama used a picture of himself on a walk in Selma as his header picture.

The picture may have been changed before it was handed over. But everything else about the account has been updated to reflect the fact that it is being run by President Trump's team.

Both of Mr Obama's inaugurations drew far larger crowds than those that attended Mr Trump's. Some parts of the National Mall failed even to be filled by attendees at President Trump's event.

Protests mar Trump inauguration ceremony

President Trump will continue to use his personal Twitter account, while his team are expected to send tweets from the @POTUS one. President Obama's tweets under the same handle have now been moved to a new account, under the username @POTUS44.