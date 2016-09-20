Number of smokers in England falls to record low

Smoking rates across England are the lowest on record, health officials have said.

Public Health England (PHE) said that 16.9 per cent of the population in England are smokers - the lowest level since records began.

The figures were released as the health body launched its annual Stoptober campaign to encourage the nation's remaining smokers to quit for the month of October. If people give up the habit for 28 days they are five times more likely to quit for good, PHE said.

In England there are now twice as many ex-smokers (14.6 million people), than current smokers (7.2 million), PHE added. Last year, out of the 2.5 million smokers who made a quit attempt, 500,000 people (20 per cent) were successful.

PHE also released regional figures on areas that have seen the biggest decreases in smoking rates over the last four years.

Smoking rates in the South West have fallen from 18.7 per cent to 15.5 per cent, in the North East the percentage of smokers has fallen from 22 per cent to 18.7 per cent and in Yorkshire and Humber the number of smokers dipped from 21.9 per cent to 18.6 per cent.

Professor Kevin Fenton, national director of health and wellbeing at PHE, said: "While it is amazing that there are over twice as many ex-smokers as current smokers in England, there are still over seven million people regularly lighting up.

"Alongside unhealthy diet, smoking is the biggest cause of preventable early death in England, accounting for over 78,000 deaths a year. Quitters will soon see they have reduced blood pressure, easier breathing and better circulation. Stopping smoking is the best thing a smoker can do to improve their health."

The Government's deputy chief medical officer, Dr Gina Radford, added: "While we know that quitting smoking is not easy, this Stoptober is a perfect time to try again.

"We have a range of free support that can go direct to your phone, laptop or tablet via the Stoptober app, a daily email service or Facebook Messenger bot. The new Stoptober website also has advice and information on stop-smoking services and quitting aids."

Simon Clark, director of the smokers' group Forest, said: "Quit smoking campaigns like Stoptober are a waste of public money because smokers don't need the state to help them quit.

"Smokers who want to stop are increasingly using free market solutions like e-cigarettes that cost the public nothing."

Penny Woods, chief executive of the British Lung Foundation, said: "We know that smoking is the number one cause of preventable early death, and that if you have a lung condition like COPD it is often the single most important thing you can do to turn your health around.

"On top of this human cost, smoking has been estimated to cost the economy over £10 billion a year. We therefore support public health campaigns like Stoptober that motivate and support people to quit."

