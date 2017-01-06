Two patients have died in the same accident and emergency department in the last week, it has been revealed, as latest figures show the NHS coming under increasing pressure.

Both deaths happened at Worcestershire Royal Hospital’s A&E department in Worcester.

It is understood in one of the cases a female patient on an emergency trolley on a corridor within A&E suffered an aneurysm and later died in a resuscitation bay.

Another patient died after suffering a cardiac arrest on another trolley within the department after waiting 35 hours for a ward bed elsewhere in the hospital.

News of the deaths came as it emerged that overflowing A&E departments shut their doors to patients more than 140 times in December.

Data from NHS England for 1 December to 1 January this year shows there were 143 A&E diverts across England, a 63 per cent rise on the 88 recorded for the same period last year.

Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust confirmed investigations into the deaths, as well as that of a third patient on a separate ward in the same period, were ongoing.

All three deaths happened between Saturday and midnight on Tuesday.

The hospitals trust said A&E departments had been “extremely busy” throughout Christmas and New Year.

Health news in pictures







25 show all Health news in pictures















































1/25 Most child antidepressants are ineffective and can lead to suicidal thoughts The majority of antidepressants are ineffective and may be unsafe, for children and teenager with major depression, experts have warned. In what is the most comprehensive comparison of 14 commonly prescribed antidepressant drugs to date, researchers found that only one brand was more effective at relieving symptoms of depression than a placebo. Another popular drug, venlafaxine, was shown increase the risk users engaging in suicidal thoughts and attempts at suicide Getty

2/25 'Universal cancer vaccine’ breakthrough claimed by experts Scientists have taken a “very positive step” towards creating a universal vaccine against cancer that makes the body’s immune system attack tumours as if they were a virus, experts have said. Writing in Nature, an international team of researchers described how they had taken pieces of cancer’s genetic RNA code, put them into tiny nanoparticles of fat and then injected the mixture into the bloodstreams of three patients in the advanced stages of the disease. The patients' immune systems responded by producing "killer" T-cells designed to attack cancer. The vaccine was also found to be effective in fighting “aggressively growing” tumours in mice, according to researchers, who were led by Professor Ugur Sahin from Johannes Gutenberg University in Germany Rex

3/25 Green tea could be used to treat brain issues caused by Down’s Syndrome A compound found in green tea could improve the cognitive abilities of those with Down’s syndrome, a team of scientists has discovered. Researchers found epigallocatechin gallate – which is especially present in green tea but can also be found in white and black teas – combined with cognitive stimulation, improved visual memory and led to more adaptive behaviour. Dr Rafael de la Torre, who led the year-long clinical trial along with Dr Mara Dierrssen, said: “The results suggest that individuals who received treatment with the green tea compound, together with the cognitive stimulation protocol, had better scores in their cognitive capacities”

4/25 New online test predicts skin cancer risk Health experts have created a new online tool which can predict a person’s risk of developing a common form of skin cancer. The tool uses the results of a 10-question-quiz to estimate the chance of a person aged 40 or over of having non-melanoma skin cancers within three years. Factors including the age, gender, smoking status, skin colour, tanning ability, freckling tendency, and other aspects of medical history are covered by the quiz

5/25 Multiple Sclerosis stem cell treatment 'helps patients walk again' A new treatment for multiple sclerosis (MS) has enabled some patients to walk again by “rebooting” their immune systems. As part of a clinical trial at Sheffield's Royal Hallamshire Hospital involving around 20 patients, scientists used stem cells to carry out a bone marrow transplant. The method known as an autologous haematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT) works by using chemotherapy to destroy the area of the immune system which causes MS Rex Features

6/25 Dementia patients left without painkillers and handcuffed to bed Dementia patients experience a ‘shocking’ variation in the quality of hospital care they receive across England, a charity has warned. Staff using excessive force and not giving dementia patients the correct pain medication were among the findings outlined in a new report by The Alzheimer’s Society, to coincide with the launch of Fix Dementia Care campaign Rex Features

7/25 Cancer risk 'increased' by drinking more than one glass of wine or pint of beer per day Drinking more than one glass of wine or pint of beer a day increases the risk of developing cancer, according to medical experts. New guidelines for alcohol consumption by the UK published by chief medical officers warn that drinking any level of alcohol has been linked to a range of different cancers. The evidence from the Committee on Carcinogenicity (COC) overturns the oft-held view that a glass of red wine can have significant medical benefits for both men and women

8/25 Vaping 'no better' than smoking regular cigarettes Vaping could be “no better” than smoking regular cigarettes and may be linked to cancer, scientists have found. The study which showed that vapour from e-cigarettes can damage or kill human cells was publsihed as the devices are to be rolled out by UK public health officials as an aid to quit smoking from 2016. An estimated 2.6 million people in the UK currently use e-cigarettes

9/25 Rat-bite fever A teenager was hospitalised and left unable to move after she developed the rare rat-bite fever disease from her pet rodents which lived in her bedroom. The teenager, who has not been named, was taken to hospital after she complained of a pain in her right hip and lower back which later made her immobile, according to the online medical journal BMJ Case Reports. She suffered for two weeks with an intermittent fever, nausea and vomiting and had a pink rash on her hands and feet. The teenager, who had numerous pets including a dog, cat, horse and three pet rats, has since made a full recovery after undergoing a course of antibiotics. Blood tests showed that she was infected with for streptobacillus moniliformis – the most common cause of rat-bite fever. One of her three pet rats lay dead in her room for three weeks before her symptoms showed

10/25 Taking antidepressants in pregnancy ‘could double the risk of autism in toddlers’ Taking antidepressants during pregnancy could almost double the risk of a child being diagnosed with autism in the first years of life, a major study of nearly 150,000 pregnancies has suggested. Researchers have found a link between women in the later stages of pregnancy who were prescribed one of the most common types of antidepressant drugs, and autism diagnosed in children under seven years of age

11/25 Warning over Calpol Parents have been warned that giving children paracetamol-based medicines such as Calpol and Disprol too often could lead to serious health issues later in life. Leading paediatrician and professor of general paediatrics at University College London, Alastair Sutcliffe, said parents were overusing paracetamol to treat mild fevers. As a result, the risk of developing asthma, as well as kidney, heart and liver damage is heightened

12/25 Fat loss from pancreas 'can reverse' effects of type-2 diabetes Less than half a teaspoon of fat is all that it takes to turn someone into a type-2 diabetic according to a study that could overturn conventional wisdom on a disease affecting nearly 3 million people in Britain. Researchers have found it is not so much the overall body fat that is important in determining the onset of type-2 diabetes but the small amount of fat deposited in the pancreas, the endocrine organ responsible for insulin production

13/25 Potatoes reduce risk of stomach cancer Scientists have found people who eat large amounts of white vegetables were a third less likely to contract stomach cancer. The study, undertaken by Chinese scientists at Zhejiang University, found eating cauliflower, potatoes and onions reduces the chance of contracting stomach cancer but that beer, spirits, salt and preserved foods increased a person’s risk of the cancer

14/25 Connections between brain cells destroyed in early stages of Alzheimer’s disease Scientists have pinpointed how connections in the brain are destroyed in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease, in a study which it is hoped will help in the development of treatments for the debilitating condition. At the early stages of the development of Alzheimer’s disease the synapses – which connect the neurons in the brain – are destroyed, according to researchers at the University of New South Wales, Australia. The synapses are vital for brain function, particularly learning and forming memories

15/25 Sugar tax The Government should introduce a sugar tax to prevent an “obesity crisis” from crippling the NHS, a senior Conservative MP and former health minister has said. Dr Dan Poulter believes that the case for increased taxes on unhealthy sugary products was “increasingly compelling” PA

16/25 Cancer breakthrough offers new hope for survivors rendered infertile by chemotherapy A potentially “phenomenal” scientific breakthrough has offered fresh hope to cancer patients rendered infertile by chemotherapy. For the first time, researchers managed to restore ovaries in mice affected by chemotherapy so that they were able to have offspring. The scientists now plan to begin clinical trials to see if the technique, which involves the use of stem cells, will also work in humans by using umbilical cord material and possibly stem cells taken from human embryos, if regulators agree

17/25 Take this NHS test to find out if you have a cancerous mole An interactive test could help flag up whether you should seek advice from a health professional for one of the most common types of cancer. The test is available on the NHS Choices website and reveals whether you are at risk from the disease and recommends if you should seek help. The mole self-assessment factors in elements such as complexion, the number of times you have been severely sunburnt and whether skin cancer runs in your family. It also quizzes you on the number of moles you have and whether there have been any changes in appearance regarding size, shape and colour

18/25 Health apps approved by NHS 'may put users at risk of identity theft' Experts have warned that some apps do not adequately protect personal information

19/25 A watchdog has said that care visits must last longer The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) said home help visits of less than 30 minutes were not acceptable unless part of a wider package of support

20/25 Pendle in Lancashire tops list of five most anxious places to live in the UK Pendle in Lancashire has been named the most anxious place to live in the UK, while people living in Fermanagh and Omagh in Northern Ireland have been found to be the happiest

21/25 Ketamine could be used as anti-depressant Researchers at the University of Auckland said monitoring the effects of the drug on the brain has revealed neural pathways that could aid the development of fast-acting medications. Ketamine is a synthetic compound used as an off anaesthetic and analgesic drug, but is commonly used illegally as a hallucinogenic party drug. Dr Suresh Muthukumaraswamy, a senior researcher at the university and a member of the institution’s Centre for Brain Research, used the latest technology in brain imaging to investigate what mechanisms ketamine uses to be active in the human brain

22/25 A prosthetic hand that lets people actually feel through The technology lets paralysed people feel actual sensations when touching objects — including light taps on the mechanical finger — and could be a huge breakthrough for prosthetics, according to its makers. The tool was used to let a 28-year-old man who has been paralysed for more than a decade. While prosthetics have previously been able to be controlled directly from the brain, it is the first time that signals have been successfully sent the other way

23/25 The biggest cause of early death in the world is what you eat Unhealthy eating has been named as the most common cause of premature death around the globe, new data has revealed. A poor diet – which involves eating too few vegetables, fruits, nuts and grains and too much red meat, salt and sugar - was shown to be a bigger killer than smoking and alcohol

24/25 Scientists develop blood test that estimates how quickly people age Scientists believe it could be used to predict a person’s risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease as well as the “youthfulness” of donated organs for transplant operations. The test measures the vitality of certain genes which the researchers believe is an accurate indication of a person’s “biological age”, which may be younger or older than their actual chronological age

25/25 Aspirin could help boost therapies that fight cancer The latest therapies that fight cancer could work better when combined with aspirin, research has suggested. Scientists from the Francis Crick Institute in London say the anti-inflammatory pain killer suppresses a cancer molecule that allows tumours to evade the body’s immune defences. Laboratory tests have shown that skin, breast and bowel cancer cells often generate large amounts of this molecule, called prostaglandin E2 (PGE2). But Aspirin is one of a family of drugs that sends messages to the brain to block production of PGE2 and this means cancer cells can be attacked by the body’s natural defences

NHS officials say A&E diverts should only occur as a “last resort” and are put in place when departments cannot cope with any more patients.

Instead, patients are sent to other hospitals for treatment.

The latest data shows there were 42 diverts over Christmas week (the week ending 1 January) – the highest on record.

This compares with about 20 diverts on average over a typical winter week of the NHS.

Corbyn's question on corporation tax and NHS

NHS England guidance says A&E diverts should only occur during exceptional circumstances.

It says: “Diversion of patients as a result of lack of physical or staff capacity to deal with attendances or admissions should be an action of last resort and should be agreed with neighbouring trusts.

“Robust network-wide escalation planning together with trusts’ own internal planning should mean that any increase in activity can be managed internally, by for example diverting staff from elsewhere in the hospital.

“Therefore, diversion of patients for respite reasons should only need to happen in exceptional circumstances, where internal measures have not succeeded in tackling the underlying problem.”

Several hospitals have issued pleas on Twitter for people to stay away from A&E unless they have a genuine emergency. These include hospitals in Mid Essex, Ipswich, North Cumbria, Kingston, Bristol, Buckinghamshire, Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

Owen Smith doesn't support privatising the NHS

Dr Taj Hassan, president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, said: “The emergency care system is on its knees, despite the huge efforts of staff who are struggling to cope with the intense demands being put upon them.

“Internal major incidents are being declared in many systems around the country – every hospital in Essex has been on ‘black alert’ – and staff in emergency departments are working at and beyond their capabilities. This cannot be allowed to continue.

“The scale of the crisis affecting emergency care systems has reached new heights, as we predicted, mainly due to a lack of investment in both social and acute health care beds, as well as emergency department staffing.”

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron said: “Over the festive period we saw the NHS creaking under the pressure and struggling to cope.

“Every year, our overstretched and underfunded NHS and care systems face unsustainable pressure in the winter months.

“Too many patients in the main, the frail or elderly finish their treatment but are left stranded in hospital unable to return home because the health and care system isn’t able to give them the support they need.

“Hospitals become dangerously over-crowded, staff are put under impossible pressure and some of the most vulnerable patients are caused terrible and unnecessary distress.

“The Government must be honest with people. The NHS needs more money.”

£350 million a week extra for the NHS only 'an aspiration' says Vote Leave campaigner Chris Grayling

Other data compiled by the Nuffield Trust shows a third of the 150 English hospital trusts warned they needed urgent action to cope last month.

In the worst cases, seven of the 50 trusts that issued alerts announced they were unable to give patients comprehensive care.

Nigel Edwards, chief executive of the Nuffield Trust, which collated the figures for the BBC, said: “Anecdotally what you are hearing from chief executives of trusts is that they are experiencing very, very high levels of pressure in their A&E departments.

“The growth seems to be way above what you might expect from what’s happened from the population.

“People feel that they can’t get to see their GP. The population is getting older and sicker, but I don’t think that’s the entire reason behind it.

“The other big pressure is the ability to discharge patients. If you can’t get patients out of the back of the hospital, home, then obviously, the whole system begins to seize up.

“As we know there are major problems in social care. But also NHS community services. The ability of hospitals to get people out is still really tricky.”

In December 2015, the Worcestershire acute trust was placed in special measures by health watchdog the Care Quality Commission, which raised safety concerns over A&E, paediatrics, maternity and gynaecology departments.

On Friday, the trust launched a 12-week consultation on a shake-up of healthcare at its three hospitals, including a proposal to concentrate emergency care at Worcester.

In a statement, the trust said: “We can confirm that both of our A&E departments experienced an extremely busy Christmas and New Year period and these pressures are continuing.

“We have robust plans to deal with such demand and partners across the NHS have supported us in ensuring that patient safety and emergency care are maintained.

“These pressures have unfortunately led to patients waiting longer than we would aim for, however all A&E patients continue to be seen and treated in order of clinical priority.

“Our focus continues to be on providing safe emergency care.

“In relation to the specific issues raised, we will not comment on individual cases for a number of reasons including protecting the privacy and dignity of our patients and their families.”

NHS England data for the week ending 1 January shows there were 372,000 attendances at A&E during the week, 40,000 more than the previous week (332,000).

There were 92,000 emergency admissions over the course of the week, up on the previous week (89,000).

The busiest day of the week for attendances was 27 December when there were 60,000 A&E attendances. Emergency admissions peaked at 14,600 the following day.

An NHS England spokesman said: “Over the Christmas and New Year period A&E visits and everyday hospital admissions peaked on the 27th and 28th December, and NHS 111 had its busiest week ever.

“However, hospitals report their bed occupancy levels were slightly lower than the same period last year, despite a higher number of beds out of action as a result of higher levels of diarrhoea and vomiting and norovirus.

“Plans remain in place to deal with additional demands during the winter period, and the public can still play their part using local pharmacy and NHS 111 for medical advice, alongside other services.”

PA