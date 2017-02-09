Huggies launch a line of nappies specially designed for premature babies

For parents of premature babies, finding a nappy that both fits and takes care of their delicate skin can be a big challenge.

And, despite the fact that less than 1.4 per cent of babies born each year fall into this category, one baby brand recognised the need for a solution.

Accordingly, Huggies have announced the launch of a range of nappies specifically designed for premature babies that weigh less than two pounds.

Designed as part of the ‘No Baby Unhugged’ project that aims to ensure babies get all the hugs they need to thrive, the new Huggies Little Snugglers Nano Preemie Diapers promote both healthy development and growth.

After intensive research, interviewing nurses and neonatal therapists, Huggies found out exactly what premature babies need.

As a result, the new nappies have a super-soft liner and gentle leg gatherings that prevent leaks without irritating the baby’s underdeveloped skin.

They’re also fitted with specially-sized fasteners to fit the nappy and a narrow absorbent pad to make sure the baby is comfortably positioned with arms and legs close to the body.

“We’re passionate about helping all babies thrive, especially the smallest and most fragile, “Eleanora Daireaux, Vice President of Huggies in North America told Pr NewsWire.

“This Huggies diaper reflects our ongoing commitment to deliver innovative solutions for the NICU.

“After hearing of the need for a diaper that meets the special requirements of these babies, our expert teams in skin science, research, product safety and manufacturing were inspired.

“Knowing every second counts for these babies, the team acted quickly to bring Huggies Little Snugglers Nano Preemie Diapers from concept to launch in hospitals in just six months.”

The only downside is that, at the moment, the Nano Preemie Diapers are only available in the US. They are available on Amazon however, they’ll set you back a hefty £50 a pack.