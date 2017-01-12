Across Europe in a Lamborghini Huracan LP580-2

Motoring journalists have been undertaking epic pan-European road trips in Lamborghinis for years. So when the factory asked us to take its tired Huracan demonstrator car from London back home to Italy, we jumped at the chance. Just one challenge: the factory was shutting for Christmas, so there was no time to lose.

Back in the glory days, this wouldn’t have been a problem. We could simply have maxed it all the way there and been done with it. Speed limits are a little stricter these days though. Oh, and it was snowing in Europe, and the car we were taking back was the rear-wheel drive Huracan LP580-2.

Suddenly, Feltham to Sant’Agata seemed a little more of a challenge. Particularly as we’d wisely decided to factor in a diversion to a remote French hillside village to deliver a bottle of Christmas whisky to an old family friend…

Lamborghini insisted we also visit its Lyon outpost to fit some winter tyres. This is a legal requirement in Europe at this time of year, so we had no choice. We decided to be sensible, and leave London late on Wednesday, to make up time. Then we lost it all by getting lost at Reims. Dammit.

There are worse ways to expensively cruise up and down multiple times between péage booths, mind. The Lambo is a real ‘event’ car: the cabin is spartan but proves comfortable and details like the solid aluminium paddle shifters are satisfying. The noise is also pretty epic even in (relatively) normal use.

Next day, to Lyon, for those winter tyres, and an unrequested car clean. Dammit again: we wanted to retain the winter weather patina. More dull driving across France ensued, before reaching Alpine valleys, when finally things became exciting.

Believe me, 580hp to just the rear two wheels makes for a very exciting ride indeed, particularly with falling light and deserted roads, plus an engine whose feral nature means you need at least 6,000rpm for things to get truly epic. The noise is ferocious and the Huracan is a thrillingly fast car. Even after 20 hours, the last few hours mean sleep is a long time coming.

Next day, more schlepping through the Mont Blanc Tunnel region. Things get off to a softer start. Literally: the front end lacks the bite of comparable Ferraris and McLarens and, at times, the amount of wheel-twirling is almost comical. Blame the winter tyres? Maybe. We blast up and down mountain passes, trying to figure it out, as this blessed bottle of whiskey rolls around the boot up front.

Then we happen to notice the sat nav ETA. Our Friday night flight back to the UK closes at roughly the same time that we’re due at the airport. And the weather is closing in. And the road I was planning to use is blocked by snow, forcing a lengthy U-turn. Oops.

Finally, we arrive at the factory to drop the car off. No time for sight-seeing or grabbing a fancy shot of the driver sitting on the bonnet writing notes about the epic road trip: it’s straight into a cab for a dash to the airport.

It’s not until we’re somehow safely on the flight that we can relax, and soak up what we’ve just done: driven a Lamborghini across Europe back to its home, delivering the mud-streaked car back with minutes to spare. It was a bit of an adventure. Yes, maybe the handling was softer and the car less hardcore than we expected, but who cares: it’s still a proper Lamborghini.

LAMBORGHINI HURACAN LP580-2

Engine: 5,204cc V10

Transmission: 7-speed dual-clutch auto (Lamborghini Doppia Frizione), rear-wheel drive

Power (hp): 580@8,000rpm

Torque (lb ft): 397@6,500rpm

​0-62mph: 3.4sec

Top speed: 199mph

Weight: 1,389kg (dry)

MPG: 23.7mpg (NEDC combined)

CO2: 278g/km

Price: 150,000 Euros + VAT

Rob Adams is a writer for PistonHeads.

Search for used cars