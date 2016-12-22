Lamborghini Aventador S

Lamborghini CEO Stefano Domenicali has said: ‘This is the next generation Aventador as well as the expression of new technological and performance milestones in super sports car development.’ The numbers would seem to back those claims up.

That means this car can now do 62mph in just 2.9sec, on the way to a top speed of 217mph. But the real advance is in the bodywork.

The carbonfibre monocoque has revised bodywork, from the front bumper to the rear wing. Downforce on the nose is now up a huge 130%. The new rear wing, which has three positions, can increase downforce by 50%. And drag has been reduced by a mind-boggling 400%.

Drive goes to all four wheels through a seven-speed gearbox. The all-wheel drive has been adjusted so now you can put 90% of the torque to the rear wheels, which should lead to even more oversteer, should you be able to cope with it.

New for the first time is four-wheel steering, which is claimed to improve stability at high speed and manoeuvrability at lower speeds. The rear suspension has been tweaked to accommodate this new system.

There is also a new exhaust system, which is 20% and doubtless 20% louder. This is hardly the car for a snowflake or someone whose motto is ‘No I insist, after you’. Which makes it even more delightful that Lamborghini has added another driving mode to Strada, Sport and Corsa. Now you have your own driving mode, which is of course called Ego.

