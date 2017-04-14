Hooks are commonplace in bathrooms, but police have issued a warning about a particular type that aren’t normal hooks at all.

Found in public toilets, hotels and changing rooms, the hooks contain hidden cameras that perverts are using to spy on people.

If you see one, the police advise you to report it straight away.





The devices are selling on Amazon for as little as £8 and feature tiny cameras that are barely visible, NBC reports.

Often sold as home security devices, the hooks have small dots at the top which are actually cameras.

“Nowadays, with the advances in technology, all you need to do is insert a MicroSD card,” Private investigator Carrie Kerskie told NBC.

“The battery life for these coat hooks, I looked it up, is two hours. Then, you just take it out, pop it in the computer, and you have all your images,” said Kerskie.

Last year, police in Florida warned about the cameras after finding them in public loos.

“Anyone who has a public restroom on their property needs to check them closely,” the Florida Keys sheriff is reported to have said at the time.

“If you find anything suspicious you think might contain a hidden camera, don't touch it. Call us right away and we will respond.

“Keep in mind, though, that these are very small cameras that can be mounted in many locations and hidden in many seemingly every-day items.”

It’s a worrying product with the potential to cause a lot of harm.