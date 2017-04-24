Born six weeks early with Down syndrome and without an oesophagus, Mikayla Holmgren has always been determined to prove her disability doesn’t define her.

She’s been dancing since she was just six-years-old, is a student at Bethel University and was crowned Minnesota Junior Miss Amazing in 2015.

But, her ambitions don’t stop there because the 22-year-old is about to compete for the title of Miss Minnesota USA where she will be the first ever competitor with Down syndrome.

Upon submitting a resume that highlighted her extensive past experience as a pageant contestant, athlete and mentor the pageant directors accepted Holmgren’s application without hesitation insisting that they saw her talent and self-confidence before her disability.

“Mikayla is a trailblazer,” Denise Wallace, executive co-director of the Miss Minnesota USA pageant told the Star Tribune.

Mikayla's parents describe her as a real "go getter " (Image: Star Tribune)

By taking part in the pageant, Holmgren hopes to change the way that society views disabilities and the concept of beauty.

“I want the whole world to see that I can do things that are hard and that people with Down syndrome are beautiful and talented,” she said.

“I'm ready for this. When I'm performing on stage, I just want people to see me.”

Jamie Brewer: The first Down's Syndrome model walks at New York Fashion Week







+ show all Jamie Brewer: The first Down's Syndrome model walks at New York Fashion Week







1/5 Jamie Brewer Jamie Brewer on the runway of the Role Models Not Runway Models - Carrie Hammer Runway Brian Ach/Getty Images

2/5 Jamie Brewer Jamie Brewer walks the runway during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in New York Brian Ach/Getty Images

3/5 Jamie Brewer Jamie Brewer working the New York Fashion Week catwalk Brian Ach / Stringer / Getty Images

4/5 Jamie Brewer (L-R) Carrie Hammer and Jamie Brewer backstage at Role Models Not Runway Models show in New York City

5/5 Jamie Brewer Jamie Brewer, left, backstage at Role Models Not Runway Models show in New York City

This isn’t the first time the Minnesota pageant has made strides toward more diverse beauty ideals though. Last year, a 19-year-old woman became the first person to compete in the same Minnesota pageant wearing a hijab and burkini.

And, while inclusion is something that the Miss Minnesota USA pageant have always valued, Wallace applauds the fact that women from all walks of life are being represented on stage shows.

Mikayla has already represented Minnesota in the national Junior Miss Amazing pageant in Los Angeles (Image: Star Tribune)

“What is amazing and beautiful about this is the fact that women are finally seeing representations of themselves in this capacity,” Wallace said.

“It makes the next woman feel like they can do that, too.”

Having already represented the state in the national Junior Miss Amazing pageant in Los Angeles, Holmgren is no stranger to the stage.

But, winning Miss Minnesota USA in November could be just the beginning.

If Holmgren was to win, she would go on to compete in the Miss USA competition; the winner of which proceeds on to Miss Universe.