This résumé for Elon Musk proves you never, ever need to use more than one page

Let's say you are Elon Musk, one of the most influential entrepreneurs in tech history whose career spans two decades of successful startups.

Let's say your accomplishments range from creating an electronic-payments industry and invigorating the solar-energy market to inventing high-performance electric cars and launching a commercial space and rocket industry.

All of that would surely need a couple of pages to explain on a résumé, right?

Not at all, say the experts at online résumé-writing firm Novorésumé, who believe in the less-is-more concept for writing résumés.

They created a sample résumé for Musk to prove "even a highly successful career like his can be presented in a one page résumé," cofounder Andrei Kurtuy tells Business Insider.

Now there's a few tongue-in-cheek elements to this résumé that you wouldn't want to copy for your own résumé. For instance, in a list of "Skills and competencies," one of his skills is "micromanaging."

Musk is famous for his high standards, and he has a reputation for being a rough guy to work for. He once described himself as a "nano-manager," a play on words meaning he's even more controlling than a micromanager. ("I have OCD on product-related issues. I only see what's wrong. I never see what's right. It's not a recipe for happiness," was how he explained his management style).

This résumé also includes a four-level rating system in which some of the skills listed are not rated at a full four bars. You might want to reconsider that idea before adopting it.

Still, it proves that with the right design, you never, ever, need more than one page for a résumé.

This résumé for Elon Musk proves you never need more than one page ( Novoresume )

Read the original article on Business Insider UK. © 2016. Follow Business Insider UK on Twitter.