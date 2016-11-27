Figuring out what photo you look coolest/most attractive in for profile picture use (let’s call a spade a spade) has always been an imprecise science. What angle do I look best from? Hair up or down? Stood in front of the Taj Mahal looking bored and aloof or meditating beneath a waterfall?

These questions are now a thing of the past, as your best photo can now be unromantically crowdsourced, yay!

Tinder rolled out a new feature called 'Smart Photos' in October that constantly switches around the order of the six photos users choose, an algorithm monitoring the swipes left (not interested) and swipes right (interested) to determine the photo that is most alluring to potential suitors.





It provides notifications after polling other singles to determine your 'Top Photo' and shows you which one it is.

“In testing, users saw up to a 12% increase in matches,” Tinder reported. “Think of us as your own personal data research team. Which side is my good side? Does posing with the pooch up my game? With Tinder’s Smart Photos, now you’ll know.”

Every day we inch closer to the dream: fully automated dating.

