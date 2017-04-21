30 cities where everyone under 30 wants to live right now

Millennials will go to extreme lengths to live in expensive cities instead of languishing in the suburbs.

Nestpick, an apartment hunting site, compiled the Millennials Cities Ranking based on 16 factors to determine which places are the most desirable to this much-discussed age bracket.

The ranking examined essentials like the cost of living, accessibility of public transportation, and employment opportunities. It also considered factors of particular interest to millennials such as internet speed, gender equality, the affordability of beer, and the number of Apple stores per capita.

Here are the 30 cities where millennials live.

30. Glasgow, United Kingdom

29. Vienna, Austria

A traditional Fiaker horse carriage passes the imperial Schoenbrunn palace in Vienna, Austria (Heinz-Peter Bader /Reuters)

28. Madrid, Spain

27. Marseille, France

26. Oslo, Norway

25. Bristol, United Kingdom

24. Toronto, Canada

23. Auckland, New Zealand

( Getty Images)

22. Bordeaux, France

21. Manchester, United Kingdom

20. Helsinki, Finland

19. Prague, Czech Republic

18. Nantes, France

17. Rotterdam, Netherlands

16. London, United Kingdom

15. Montreal, Canada

The view from Mount Royal (Rex Features)

14. The Hague, Netherlands

13. Valencia, Spain

12. Zurich, Switzerland

11. Lille, France



10. Vancouver, Canada

9. Paris, France

8. Cologne, Germany

7. Lyon, France

6. Barcelona, Spain

5. Antwerp, Belgium

4. Lisbon, Portugal

3. Munich, Germany

2. Berlin, Germany

1. Amsterdam, Netherlands

Amsterdam is a charming choice for a lost weekend (Shutterstock)

Read the original article on INSIDER. Follow INSIDER on Facebook. Copyright 2017. Follow INSIDER on Twitter.

Read more:

• Spending more than 2 hours on social media per day could make you feel isolated

• Obama's casual off-duty style could be sending an important message

• These 4 things could trigger the next crisis in Europe