Richard Osman, who, prior to moving front of camera on Pointless, served as executive producer on several Channel 4 shows including Deal or No Deal, 8 out of 10 Cats and 10 O’Clock Live, has revealed a heartwarming anecdote about George Michael the morning after his death.

The presenter recalled how one contestant on the Noel Edmonds game show revealed that she was hoping to win £15,000 in order to pay for her IVF treatment.

When she fell short of the sum, George Michael, apparently watching a bit of daytime TV at home, phoned in the next day and gave her the full amount.

He didn’t shout about the altruistic act, which remained a secret until his death.

A woman on 'Deal Or No Deal' told us she needed £15k for IVF treatment. George Michael secretly phoned the next day and gave her the £15k. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) December 26, 2016

In addition to his famous Band Aid stint, Michael was also a patron of the Rainbow Trust, helping to raise money for terminally ill children.

He was quoted as saying: "Loss is such an incredibly difficult thing. I bow down to people who actually have to deal with the loss of a child".

The singer died on Christmas Day at the age of 53 from suspected heart failure; many fans have been paying tribute with poignant plays of his Wham! classic ‘Last Christmas’.