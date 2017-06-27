A construction maintenance company that worked on Grenfell Tower has taken down a page on its website about the refurbishment.

Rydon was the main contractor for the £8.7 million Kensington high rise refurbishment last summer.

Its website previously had a page that listed how much it was paid to do the refurbishment, details of what they did and how long the maintenance contract lasted. The page is now blank.

Rydon could not be immediately reached for comment.

The firm’s CEO, Robert Bond, said in a statement on 15 June that the partial refurbishment for the Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation, approved by the council, “met all required building regulations - as well as fire regulation and health & safety standards”.

The Government has ordered councils and housing authorities to immediately check whether panels on their new-build or refurbished buildings are clad with aluminium composite materials, similar to that of Grenfell Tower.

So far, 95 high rise buildings in England have failed fire safety tests, up from 60 last week.

Rydon's case study page on Grenfell Tower ( Rydon / Screengrab )

That number is expected to rise and Theresa May has ordered a “major national investigation” into the use of flammable cladding on buildings across the country.

Around 4,000 people were evacuated from The Chalcots estate in Camden last week without notice.

In Pictures: Grenfell Tower after the fire







51 show all In Pictures: Grenfell Tower after the fire



































































































1/51 Police have released images from inside the tower where at least 58 people have died Metropolitan Police

2/51 A still from a video shared by polices what appears to be a stationary bicycle sitting among the ashes

3/51 A still from a video shared by police shows the remnants of a burnt-out bathroom

4/51 Picture showing the lifts on an unknown floor Metropolitan Police

5/51 Emergency crews outside the front entrance to the tower Metropolitan Police

6/51 Fire crews inspecting flats in the burnt out tower London Metropolitan Police

7/51 Grenfell Tower is seen in the distance PA

8/51 A drone flies near the scene of the fire which destroyed the Grenfell Tower block REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

9/51 'Theresa May Stay Away' message written on the messages of support at Latymer Community Church for those affected by the fire Ray Tang/REX

10/51 An aerial view of the area surrounding Grenfall tower Getty

11/51 Donated shoes sit in the Westway Sports Centre near to the site of the Grenfell Tower fire Getty Images

12/51 Messages of support for those affected by the massive fire in Grenfell Tower are displayed on a well near the tower in London AP

13/51 A local resident stands on her balcony by the gutted Grenfell Tower in Latimer Road Getty Images

14/51 Messages of condolence are left at a relief centre close to the scene of the fire that broke out at Grenfell Tower, EPA

15/51 A police officer stands by a security cordon outside Latimer Road station Getty Images

16/51 Firemen examine the scorched facade of the Grenfell Tower in London on a huge ladder AP

17/51 A search dog is led through the rubble of the Grenfell Tower in London as firefighting continue to damp-down the deadly fire AP

18/51 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn comforts a local resident (name not given) at St Clement's Church in west London where volunteers have provided shelter and support for people affected by the fire at Grenfell Tower David Mirzoeff/PA

19/51 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn hugs councillor Mushtaq Lasharie as he arrives at St Clement's Church in Latimer Road, where volunteers have provided shelter and support for people affected by the fire at Grenfell Tower Getty Images

20/51 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn meeting staff and volunteers at St Clementís Church in Latimer Road David Mirzoeff/PA

21/51 Firefighters with a dog walk around the base of the Grenfell Tower REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

22/51 Emotions run high as people attend a candle lit vigil outside Notting Hill Methodist Church near the 24 storey residential Grenfell Tower block in Latimer Road, West London Getty Images

23/51 Debris hangs from the blackened exterior of Grenfell Tower Getty Images

24/51 A woman speaks to Mayor of London Sadiq Khan outside Notting Hill Methodist Church near Grenfell Tower in west London after a fire engulfed the 24-storey building Yui Mok/PA Wire

25/51 A woman holds a missing person posters near the Grenfell Tower block REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

26/51 Sadiq Khan speaking with a resident James Gourley/REX

27/51 Ken Livingstone walks near the scene of the Grenfell Tower fire Getty Images

28/51 Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is confronted by Kai Ramos, 7, near Grenfell Tower in west London after a fire engulfed the 24-storey building Yui Mok/PA Wire

29/51 Mayor of London Sadiq Khan speaks to a woman outside Notting Hill Methodist Church near Grenfell Tower Yui Mok/PA Wire

30/51 Volunteers distribute aid near Grenfell Tower Getty Images

31/51 Family and friends of missing Jessica Urbano, 12, wearing photographs of Jessica pinned to their t-shirts gather near Grenfell Tower EPA

32/51 Family and friends of missing Jessica Urbano, 12, wearing photographs of Jessica pinned to their t-shirts gather near Grenfell Tower EPA

33/51 Family and friends of missing Jessica Urbano, 12, wearing photographs of Jessica pinned to their t-shirts gather near Grenfell Tower EPA

34/51 People attend a vigil at Notting Hill Methodist Church near Grenfell Tower Getty Images

35/51 People gather to observe a vigil outside St Clement's Church following the blaze at Grenfell Tower Getty Images

36/51 People light candles as they observe a vigil outside St Clement's Church following the blaze at Grenfell Tower Getty Images

37/51 People attend a vigil at Notting Hill Methodist Church near Grenfell Tower Getty Images

38/51 A man distributes food from the back of a van near the scene of the fire which destroyed the Grenfell Tower block REUTERS/Paul Hackett

39/51 A firefighter is cheered near the scene of the fire which destroyed the Grenfell Tower block REUTERS/Paul Hackett

40/51 A T-shirt with a written message from the London Fire Brigade hangs from a fence near The Grenfell Tower block REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

41/51 A young girl on her way to lay flowers near Grenfell Tower Getty Images

42/51 The remains of residential tower block Grenfell Tower are seen from Dixon House a nearby tower block Getty

43/51 Volunteers prepare supplies for people affected by the Grenfell Tower block which was destroyed in a fire REUTERS/Neil Hall

44/51 Volunteers move a car to make space for a lorry picking up supplies for people affected by the Grenfell Tower block REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

45/51 People distribute boxes of food near the scene of the fire which destroyed the Grenfell Tower bloc REUTERS/Paul Hackett

46/51 A woman touches a missing poster for 12-year-old Jessica Urbano on a tribute wall after laying flowers on the side of Latymer Community Church next to the fire-gutted Grenfell Tower AP

47/51 A man looks at messages written on a wall near the scene of the fire which destroyed the Grenfell Tower block REUTERS/Paul Hackett

48/51 Candles and messages of condolence near where the fire broke out at Grenfell Tower EPA

49/51 Police carry a stretcher towards Grenfell Tower Rick Findler/PA Wire

50/51 Emergency services at Grenfell Tower Rick Findler/PA Wire

51/51 Police carry out a body from Grenfell Tower in west London after a fire engulfed the 24-storey building Rick Findler/PA Wire

The council has since started stripping cladding panels off five tower blocks after finding the panels have a combustible polyethylene core.

Rydon’s case study page for Chalcots estate remains on its website. It said the contract was valued at £66 million between May 2006 and October 2009.

The website says the company provided “External thermal rain screen cladding to 5 towers”.

Arconic, the US-based company that provided the panels for Grenfell Tower, announced this week it would stop global sales of the product for high-rise blocks. The panel type, a cheaper option than two other panels with non-combustible cores, is already banned for such buildings in the US.