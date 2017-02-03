From homeless pregnant teenager to working at a world leading law firm

Before she worked at one of the world’s leading law firms, Claudette Shay was a frightened homeless teenager who had just found out she was pregnant.

She was 18, and living in a woman’s refuge in south-east London, where she had been placed by her local authority after she left home at 16, unable to live with her mother any longer.

She was working in Primark, feeling fortunate to have not had to spend any time on the streets but often “really alone”.

When she discovered she was pregnant to her long-term boyfriend, she was scared about the circumstances into which she was bringing her child.

She said: “I was happy, but I was terrified, I didn’t know what I was doing or where I would be living when I had my baby. I just wanted to be a good mum. I didn’t want him to have the same life I’d had.

“We couldn’t stay at the refuge, it wasn’t allowed, and it could feel like a prison anyway. I didn’t know what would happen to us.”

At that time in March 2010, she says it seemed impossible that less than three years later she would be working for leading US law firm Latham and Watkins, in its offices in Bishopsgate in the City of London.

Even more remarkable, she says, was that it came after she had dropped out of college without finishing her A-levels as she struggled to cope with being homeless.

But her life began to turn around after she was referred to youth homelessness charity Centrepoint.

1/7 Family Breakdown Relationship breakdown, usually between young people and their parents or step-parents, is a major cause of youth homelessness. Around six in ten young people who come to Centrepoint say they had to leave home because of arguments, relationship breakdown or being told to leave. Many have experienced long-term problems at home, often involving violence, leaving them without the family support networks that most of us take for granted

2/7 Complex needs Young people who come to Centrepoint face a range of different and complex problems. More than a third have a mental health issue, such as depression and anxiety, another third need to tackle issues with substance misuse. A similar proportion also need to improve their physical health. These problems often overlap, making it more difficult for young people to access help and increasing the chances of them becoming homeless Getty Images/iStockphoto

3/7 Deprivation Young people's chances of having to leave home are higher in areas of high deprivation and poor prospects for employment and education. Many of those who experience long spells of poverty can get into problem debt, which makes it harder for them to access housing Getty Images/iStockphoto

4/7 Gang Crime Homeless young people are often affected by gang-related problems. In some cases, it becomes too dangerous to stay in their local area meaning they can end up homeless. One in six young people at Centrepoint have been involved in or affected by gang crime Getty Images/iStockphoto

5/7 Exclusion From School Not being in education can make it much more difficult for young people to access help with problems at home or health problems. Missing out on formal education can also make it more difficult for them to move into work Getty Images/iStockphoto

6/7 Leaving Care Almost a quarter of young people at Centrepoint have been in care. They often have little choice but to deal with the challenges and responsibilities of living independently at a young age. Traumas faced in their early lives make care leavers some of the most vulnerable young people in our communities, with higher chances of poor outcomes in education, employment and housing. Their additional needs mean they require a higher level of support to maintain their accommodation Getty Images/iStockphoto

7/7 Refugees Around 13 per cent of young people at Centrepoint are refugees or have leave to remain, meaning it isn't safe to return home. This includes young people who come to the UK as unaccompanied minors, fleeing violence or persecution in their own country. After being granted asylum, young people sometimes find themselves with nowhere to go and can end up homeless Getty Images/iStockphoto

They moved her into specialist mother and baby accommodation in Lewisham, south east London in summer 2010 when she was seven months pregnant.

After her son was born in Lewisham Hospital, she brought him up in a shared flat with two other young mothers, while getting support from Centrepoint staff there.

The birth was the trigger for a much-improved relationship with her mother, who came to see her the day her son was born.

Claudette was keen to keep moving forward, and when her son was 18 months old, she joined Centrepoint’s Workwise scheme – one of the skills programmes that will be funded through our Young and Homeless Helpline appeal.

It offers workshops, one-to-one support and work experience opportunities for young people in the charity’s accommodation to find work and move on in their lives.

Having impressed on the course, starting in August 2012, aged 20, she worked in a paid placement for six months as an accounting assistant and six months as a library technician for Latham and Watkins.

She earned enough to move into her own privately-rented flat in Bermondsey, south London. Her son went to nursery.

Her experience with the law firm impressed bosses at GSM university in Greenwich to the extent that she was offered a place despite not having the A-levels normally required to do a degree.

After graduating with a degree in Human Resources Management in August last year, now, aged 24, she is looking for full-time work and still living in her flat with her son, now six.

She said: “When you come from where I had, a lot of people can write you off and judge you. I wanted to give a better life to my son.

“But things were tough because I hadn’t finished college, I didn’t have good qualifications, it was hard to imagine getting a good opportunity anywhere.

“So getting that opportunity through Latham and Watkins and Centrepoint was so important.”

Claudette said she was delighted the Workwise skills programme would “help transform more lives” by also benefiting from the Young and Homeless Helpline appeal funding.

Our charity appeal has raised more than £3m to launch the UK’s first helpline for 16 to 25-year-olds who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

Because of the incredible amount raised, money can now also be spent on programmes providing Centrepoint young people with the skills they need to get back into employment or education.

It comes as the charity is expanding the programme by setting up apprenticeship opportunities where young people come out with recognised qualifications.

Sally Orlopp, Director of Skills and Employability at Centrepoint, said: It’s about creating a pathway for young people. Wherever you are, when you come into Centrepoint, we can take you on that journey to job and career.”