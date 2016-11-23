Unlike many leaders and spiritual leaders around the world, the Dalai Lama is unfazed by the prospect of Donald Trump’s presidency.

He believes the polarising rhetoric used by the President-elect was simply Mr Trump exercising his freedom of speech to command attention to his campaign.

The exiled Tibetan spiritual leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner told a press conference in Ulan Bator, Mongolia, he would visit Mr Trump because “there are some problems to go to the United States”.

However, the Dalai Lama said he believes the 70-year-old will be forced to tone down his more divisive promises once in office because the burden of responsibility for the country will sit squarely on his shoulders.

“Sometimes I feel during election the candidate has more freedom to express. Once elected, having the responsibility, then they have to tell you their sort of vision, their works according to reality,” he said in comments reported by the Associated Press.

“So I have no worries.”

The Dalai Lama was more restrained in his comments about Mr Trump in his conversation on Tuesday than when Mr Trump was still the Republican nominee. In an exchange with Piers Morgan, he was filmed poking fun at the billionaire business magnate with impressions of his facial expressions.