It is hard to keep up with the pace of change in the mind of Donald Trump.

Just hours after announcing he was not going to pursue an investigation of Hillary Clinton over her use of a personal email server, he indicated another important U-turn - this time in regard to climate.

During the campaign, Mr Trump has suggested climate change was nothing more than a “hoax”, and that the so-called myth may have been started by the Chinese.

On climate change, Trump says he is also thinking about "how much it will cost our companies” & the effect on American competitiveness. — Mike Grynbaum (@grynbaum) November 22, 2016

However, in a conversation with journalists from the New York Times on Tuesday, he indicated he had rethought the matter.

Asked if thought human activity was linked to climate change; he responded: “I think there is some connectivity. Some, something. It depends on how much.”

More follows...

