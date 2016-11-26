President Barack Obama has said history will judge the late Cuban revolutionary Fidel Castro in a statement marking his death.

In a trial for a rebel attack in 1953 from which Castro launched the Cuban revolution, he famously told the court: “Condemn me. It does not matter. History will absolve me.”

“History will record and judge the enormous impact of this singular figure on the people and world around him,” the out-going President said in a statement issued on Saturday.

World leaders have issued mournful statements paying tribute to Castro’s death since it was announced by his brother this morning. The closest any have come to criticising his leadership was in the statement issued by the French President Francois Hollande, who described him as a "towering" figure but also noted concerns over his regime’s human rights record. Canadian President Justin Trudeau issued a statement commending Castro as a “legendary revolutionary and orator" and Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad sent his condolences to Raul Castro, declaring his brother an “inspiration”.

The Castropedia: Fidel's Cuba in facts and figures







1/10 Attempts made on Castro's life since he came to power in 1959: 638 (according to Fabian Escalante, former Cuban security chief) Reuters/Prensa Latina

2/10 Castro is a baseball fan - with 16 teams making up the Cuban National Baseball League Reuters/Kimberly White

3/10 Size of the original rebel army led by Castro and including Che Guevara that sailed to Cuba in 1956, eventually toppling President Batista on 1 January 1959: 82 STF/AFP/Getty Images

4/10 Acts of "civil disobedience" logged in Cuba in 2005, according to a report by the exiled Cuban Democratic Directorate: 3,322 Miguel Vinas/AFP/Getty Images

5/10 Age at which Castro began smoking cigars: 15 Age at which Castro gave up smoking cigars: 59 Jorge Rey/Getty Images

8/10 Total number of Cubans believed to have emigrated while Castro was in power: about 1.4 million (81 per cent of whom have settled in North America) Rodrigo Arangua/AFP/Getty Images

9/10 Duration of a speech Castro made at the UN in 1960: 4 hours 29 minutes (listed by the Guinness Book of Records as the longest speech made in the United Nations) Tom Mihalek/Getty Images

10/10 Films: Castro is listed as an "uncredited extra" in the 1946 musical Holiday in Mexico and as a "poolside spectator" in the romantic comedy Easy to Wed (also 1946) Hrvoje Polan/AFP/Getty Images

Mr Obama has said he “worked hard” as a President to foster a new relationship with Cuba and “put the past behind us” after the “discord and profound political disagreements” that marked the relationship between the US and Cuba after Castro overthrew the government almost six decades ago.

As they process his death, he said Cubans “will recall the past and also look to the future. As they do, the Cuban people must know that they have a friend and partner” in America.

Amnesty International said Castro was a progressive but “deeply flawed” leader.

“Access to public services such as health and education for Cubans were substantially improved by the Cuban revolution and for this, his leadership must be applauded. However, despite these achievements in areas of social policy, Fidel Castro’s reign was characterised by a ruthless suppression of freedom of expression.

“The state of freedom of expression in Cuba, where activists continue to face arrest and harassment for speaking out against the government, is Fidel Castro’s darkest legacy.”