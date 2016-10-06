It isn’t often that Fox News will apologise for causing offence, a common occurrence on a network that has shown anchors claiming Santa “is definitely white” and suggesting legalising gay marriage could lead to unions between animals and humans.

But presenter Jesse Watters has issued an apology, of sorts, after the correspondent famed for his street interviews ambushed people in New York City’s Chinatown with questions about the US election which were peppered with offensive Asian stereotypes.

For his ‘Watters’ World’ segment on the Bill O’Reily Show, he asked questions such as: “Am I supposed to bow to say ‘hello’?”; “Do you know karate?”; “Do they call Chinese food in China just ‘food’?” and "Do you have any traditional Chinese herbs for performance?”

Some of those interviewed for the five-minute segment were elderly, did not appear to speak English and were ridiculed for not responding to his questions. Conversations were also interspersed with clips from films depicting Asian stereotypes.

The interviews were accused of racism, with Farhad Manjoo, a tech reporter for the New York Times, describing it as “one of the most blatantly racist things I have ever seen”.

Fox News 'finest moments'







13 show all Fox News 'finest moments'























1/13 Penis pictures are news Pulling photos straight from Twitter moments before going on-air was a nightmare waiting to happen for any network, as Fox-affiliated KDVR found in spectacular fashion when a penis was spliced into coverage of the Seattle helicopter crash Twitter

2/13 Homosexual impulses lead to serial killings A licensed psychotherapist booked to appear on Fox’s Justice With Judge Jeanie programme suggested Santa Barbara shooter Elliot Rodger could have been acting upon “homosexual impulses” when he targeted his victims

3/13 Single ladies rely on government like a husband Fox News host Jesse Watters coined the phrase ‘Beyonce Voters’, who ‘depend on government because they’re not depending on their husbands’. Watters was critical of this section of the electorate for ‘needing contraception, health care, and they love to talk about equal pay’ Getty Images

4/13 It’s OK to use racial slurs about China Fox News presenter Bob Beckel claimed “Chinamen” had been taught “how to do computers” by Americans in a rant about China’s “threat” to the national security of the US Fox/YouTube

5/13 Michelle Obama needs to drop a few pounds Fox’s psychiatry contributor, Dr Keith Ablow, claimed that Michelle Obama isn’t in a position to campaign for healthier eating because “she needs to drop a few” herself

6/13 Russell Brand is left-wing commie scum Fox presenter Greg Gutfeld called Brand “left-wing commie scum” after he condemned the news station for hiring a token black person to come on to lament the riots Getty

7/13 Women in the armed forces are ‘boobs on the ground’ Presenter Kimberly Guilfoyle asked if the UAE’s first female fighter pilot’s role during Isis air strikes could be considered “boobs on the ground” in Syria

8/13 Sexism awareness videos should themselves be treated with sexism Bob Beckel again. The Fox host addressed the viral video actress Shoshana B Roberts created highlighting catcalling in New York by saying: “She got 100 catcalls, let me add 101. Damn, baby, you’re a piece of woman”

9/13 Young women shouldn’t worry themselves with politics Fox’s Guilfoyle said young women shouldn’t be able to vote or sit on juries because they don’t have the same concerns as their elders. “I just think, excuse them so they can go back on Tinder and Match.com,” he said

10/13 Ignore CIA torture because ‘the US is awesome’ Fox’s “National Security Analyst” KT McFarland condemned the release of a damning report into the CIA's use of torture as a political manoeuvre designed to show Americans "how we’re not awesome" Fox News/YouTube

11/13 The Sydney terror siege justifies CIA use of torture Elizabeth Hasselbeck used the hostage situation in Sydney to defend the CIA after it was widely condemned for enhanced interrogation techniques revealed in the so-called 'torture report'

12/13 Videos should be edited to say what you want Fox apologised after editing a video of protesters to make it sound as if they were chanting "kill a cop" during a demonstration over a grand jury decision not to charge the police officer who put Eric Garner in an illegal chokehold YouTube

13/13 The AirAsia plane crashed because of the metric system Presenter Anna Kooiman linked the use of different measurement systems to the safety of flights abroad

Democratic congressman Ted Lieu told Fox “using stereotypes was at best, racist and at worst, really racist”. New York State Senator Daniel Squadron joined a chorus of voices condemning the segment, telling Watters: “Segment in Chinatown is offensive and unacceptable. Welcome to my district - hope you don't come back.”

The Jesse Watters bit isn't just offensive, it's frightening. Open disdain for otherness. Inviting viewers to join in on the dehumanization. — jen yamato (@jenyamato) October 5, 2016

Responding to the backlash, Watters said his segment should be taken with humour and apologised if anyone felt offended by it.

He wrote on Twitter: “As a political humorist, the Chinatown segment was intended to be a light piece, as all Watters World segments are.

“My man-on-the-street interviews are meant to be taken as tongue-in-cheek and I regret if anyone found offence.”

Fox did not immediately respond to a request for comment.