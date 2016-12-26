James Corden has paid tribute to George Michael after the singer died of suspected heart failure on Christmas Day.

“I've loved George Michael for as long as I can remember,” the actor and comedian said in a tweet. “He was an absolute inspiration. Always ahead of his time.”

Michael and Corden teamed up in 2011 for a Comic Relief charity skit which, unbeknownst to the pair at the time, turned out to be the first ever instalment of carpool karaoke, Corden’s immensely successful video series that has seen celebrities such as Michelle Obama, Britney Spears, and Madonna singing in their cars.

The skit saw Corden in-character as Gavin and Stacey star Smithy, taking to the wheel with Wham! vocalist Michael alongside him in the passenger seat.

Michael pleaded with "Smithy" to be allowed to accompany him to the Comic Relief event in the short video.

"I can't walk into Comic Relief with you, Comic Relief is about helping people like you!” Corden's character says in the scene, sparking an awkward silence between the pair, who are wearing matching white striped jackets

To ease the tension, Corden switches on the radio and the stars break into an in car rendition of Wham! Song I’m your man – giving Michael the perfect showcase for an incredible vocal performance.

Fans took to Twitter to praise the performance, which had been largely forgot before the icon's death.

Michael was also among the stars involved in the original Band Aid single "Do They Know It's Christmas?" which raised more than 24 million US dollars (£19 million) for famine relief in Ethiopia after selling more than two million copies worldwide.