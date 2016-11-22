In the days since she lost out on the presidential election to Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton has kept herself to herself.

In the only public speech since her concession, Ms Clinton admitted the temptation to “curl up with a good book or our dogs and never leave the house again” was palpable in the week since her shock defeat.

Reading appears to be one of the ways she is seeking tranquillity and comfort after the defeat given that one of the rare sightings of her has been at a book shop.

On Monday, Jessica Wick – a bookstore employee in Westerly, Rhode Island – shared a picture of herself and the former First Lady and Secretary of State on Facebook.

Ms Wick, a supporter of the former Democrat candidate, said Ms Clinton was “gracious and warm” as the pair met on Sunday while the 69 year old perused the bookstore with her husband Bill, daughter Chelsea, son-in-law Marc Mezvinsky and their daughter Charlotte.

“I’d have liked to tell her something which encompasses the sadness I feel that she did not win but somehow tell her that in a way which didn’t rub salt in any wounds. I’d have liked to give her something,” she wrote.

“I told her I voted for he, that she meant and means a lot […] she was gracious and she was warm and said the bookstore was beautiful. Bill Clinton shook my hand and complimented my sweater.

“They were kind. We were unprepared to meet them,” Ms Wick wrote in a post which has been liked over 2,000 times. “I wish they were the First Family-elect [...] I wish them a good future and loads of good books and interesting reading.”

Ms Wick told local newspaper The Day the family “seemed like they were just in need of reading” adding that they bought several books.

Days after the election, Mr and Ms Clinton and their dogs were seen hiking in Chappaqua, New York by another Democrat voter who had gone on a stroll to get away from the news of Mr Trump’s victory.