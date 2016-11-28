Justin Trudeau has defended his warm tribute to Fidel Castro but attempted to provide some historical context to his statement and insisted he is fully aware of the late Cuban leader’s human rights record.

The Canadian Prime Minister prompted outrage for praising the former Cuban leader and revolutionary who has left behind a profoundly divided legacy. He hailed Castro, who died at the age of 90 on Friday, as a “remarkable leader” and a “legendary revolutionary and orator” and fondly remembered his late father’s friendship with Castro.

Mr Trudeau quickly found himself mocked on social media, with the Twitter hashtag #trudeaueulogies trending. People mocked his genial tone as they sardonically paid tribute to figures such as Osama Bin Laden, Benito Mussolini and Joseph Stalin.

The politician was condemned by some Conservative politicians in Canada and US Senators Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz, who are both of Cuban descent, for his remarks.

Fidel Castro: Life in pictures







27 show all Fidel Castro: Life in pictures



















































1/27 Rex

2/27 Fidel Castro in Havana, Cuba Rex

3/27 Cuban president Fidel Castro looking at a rifle during a visit in North Vietnam during the Vietnam war Getty

4/27 Cuban President Fidel Castro in Matanzas, Cuba, on the 46th anniversary of the assault on the Moncada Barracks by Castro's rebels. The attack marked the beginning of the Cuban revolution, which eventually propelled Castro to power Getty

5/27 Fidel Castro with his first wife Mirta and his son Fidelito Rex

6/27 Fidel Castro at his 'Guerrilla Man of Time' book launch in Havana, Cuba Rex

7/27 Fidel Castro Rex

8/27 Cuban President Fidel Castro delivers a speech attacking media organizations and groups opposed to his government in the wake of rumours of his death Getty

9/27 Fidel Castro playing Basketball Rex

10/27 Watched by Russian premier Nikita Khrushchev, Cuban dictator Fidel Castro takes a photograph of Moscow during his first visit to Russia Getty

11/27 Cuban president Fidel Castro attends a protest against the US embargo of Cuba Getty

12/27 Fidel Castro and Osvaldo Dorticos Torrado talking to Cuban medical staff who are going to Peru to help with the aftermath of an earthquake Getty

13/27 Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro relaxing at a sugar plantation near Havana, surrounded by children Getty

14/27 Cuban President Fidel Castro presides over a massive May Day demonstration at Havana's Plaza de la Revolucion (Revolution Square Getty

15/27 Cuban leader Fidel Castro is presented with an invitation to the New York Press Photographer's Ball, in New York City Getty

16/27 Fidel Castro, Prime Minister of the Cuban Revolutionary government and first secretary of the Cuban Communist Party, and Ernesto Guevara known as Che, minister of Industry in Havana, Cuba Getty

17/27 Cuban President Fidel Castro waves to participants of the traditional May Day parade attended by thousands of people in Havana's Plaza of the Revolution Getty

18/27 Cuban Prime Minister Fidel Castro with Argentine guerrilla leader Ernesto Che Guevara Getty

19/27 Pope Benedict XVI meets with former Cuban President Fidel Castro at the Vatican embassy in Havana, Cuba Getty

20/27 Cuban revolutionary Fidel Castro and Soviet politician Nikita Sergeyevich Khrushchev in Moscow Getty

21/27 Iraqi vice-president Saddam Hussein, stands with Cuban President Fidel Castro and Defense minister General Raul Castro in Havana, during his visit to Cuba Getty

22/27 Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and former Cuban leader Fidel Castro Rex

23/27 Cuban President Fidel Castro listens to Pope John Paul II as they walk on the tarmac of the Jose Marti International Airport in Havana Getty

24/27 Fidel Castro with Chavez in Cuba Getty Images

25/27 Fidel Castro greets Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe in Havana

26/27 Fidel Castro with Gabriel Garcia Marquez in 2000. The two friends first met in 1959 AFP/Getty Images

27/27 Mandela salutes the crowd alongside Fidel Castro in Matanzas Getty Images

Speaking at a news conference in Madagascar on Sunday, Mr Trudeau stood by his initial remarks but sought to provide a more balanced perspective on Castro.

“Fidel Castro had a deep and lasting impact on the Cuban people,” he told reporters.

“He certainly was a polarising figure and there certainly were significant concerns around human rights. That’s something I’m open about and that I’ve highlighted.”

“But on the passing of his death I expressed a statement that highlighted the deep connection between the people of Canada and the people of Cuba. Canadians know that I always talk about human rights, including here yesterday, including with Raul Castro two weeks ago, including wherever I go in the world.”

When probed about whether he thought Castro was a dictator, he said: “Yes”.

Canada has been one of Cuba’s closest western allies for a long time and the countries sustained their connection after the Cuban revolution in 1959. What’s more, Castro was an honorary pallbearer at the funeral of Mr Trudeau’s father and former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau in 2000. On top of this, his father was the first leader of a Nato member state to visit communist Cuba in 1976.

“While a controversial figure, both Mr Castro’s supporters and detractors recognised his tremendous dedication and love for the Cuban people who had a deep and lasting affection for “el Comandante,” Mr Trudeau said in his initial statement.

“I know my father was very proud to call him a friend and I had the opportunity to meet Fidel when my father passed away. It was also a real honour to meet his three sons and his brother President Raúl Castro during my recent visit to Cuba.”

On Sunday, some Conservative opposition lawmakers advised Mr Trudeau to boycott Castro’s funeral. The Prime Minister’s office have made it clear that no decision had yet to be made on who was going to represent Canada at the funeral.

Castro was a deeply divisive figure in life and death. Reactions to his passing have ranged from street celebrations in Miami to solemn mourning in Cuba and melancholic tributes. While his supporters hail him as the leader of the revolution which returned to its people and praise him for bringing universal free education and healthcare to Cuba, his detractors condemn his human rights record and say he suppressed dissent.