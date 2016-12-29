Milo Yiannopoulos, a British journalist, who rose to fame and notoriety for his racist and far right views, has reportedly been paid $250,000 for his memoirs.
Mr Yiannopoulos, who was banned from Twitter after posting a series of offensive tweets, is said to have struck a deal with Threshold Editions, an imprint of Simon & Schuster that previously published Donald Trump’s last book, Crippled America.
“They said banning me from Twitter would finish me off. Just as I predicted, the opposite has happened,” Mr Yiannopoulos reportedly told The Hollywood Reporter.
“Did it hurt Madonna being banned from MTV in the 1990s? Did all that negative press hurt Donald Trump's chances of winning the election?”
More follows....
