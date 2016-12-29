Milo Yiannopoulos, a British journalist, who rose to fame and notoriety for his racist and far right views, has reportedly been paid $250,000 for his memoirs.

Mr Yiannopoulos, who was banned from Twitter after posting a series of offensive tweets, is said to have struck a deal with Threshold Editions, an imprint of Simon & Schuster that previously published Donald Trump’s last book, Crippled America.

“They said banning me from Twitter would finish me off. Just as I predicted, the opposite has happened,” Mr Yiannopoulos reportedly told The Hollywood Reporter.

Simon & Schuster give leading white nationalist $250K book deal pic.twitter.com/8dKrrhhviK — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) December 29, 2016

“Did it hurt Madonna being banned from MTV in the 1990s? Did all that negative press hurt Donald Trump's chances of winning the election?”



More follows....