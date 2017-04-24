The world just blasted through a huge milestone for carbon dioxide.

The planet has more of the gas in its atmosphere than it has for millions of years, after the Mauna Loa Observatory recorded its first reading of more than 410 parts per million. While that round number doesn't mean anything scientifically, and the readings have been gradually rising over recent years, they show the stunning speed at which they are shooting up.

Increased amounts of carbon dioxide in the environment allow it to trap more heat and lead to the climate changing at an alarming and increasing rate.

1/10 A group of emperor penguins face a crack in the sea ice, near McMurdo Station, Antarctica Kira Morris

2/10 Amid a flood in Islampur, Jamalpur, Bangladesh, a woman on a raft searches for somewhere dry to take shelter. Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable places in the world to sea level rise, which is expected to make tens of millions of people homeless by 2050. Probal Rashid

3/10 Hanna Petursdottir examines a cave inside the Svinafellsjokull glacier in Iceland, which she said had been growing rapidly. Since 2000, the size of glaciers on Iceland has reduced by 12 per cent. Tom Schifanella

4/10 Floods destroyed eight bridges and ruined crops such as wheat, maize and peas in the Karimabad valley in northern Pakistan, a mountainous region with many glaciers. In many parts of the world, glaciers have been in retreat, creating dangerously large lakes that can cause devastating flooding when the banks break. Climate change can also increase rainfall in some areas, while bringing drought to others. Hira Ali

5/10 Smoke – filled with the carbon that is driving climate change – drifts across a field in Colombia. Sandra Rondon

6/10 A river once flowed along the depression in the dry earth of this part of Bangladesh, but it has disappeared amid rising temperatures. Abrar Hossain

7/10 Sindh province in Pakistan has experienced a grim mix of two consequences of climate change. “Because of climate change either we have floods or not enough water to irrigate our crop and feed our animals,” says the photographer. “Picture clearly indicates that the extreme drought makes wide cracks in clay. Crops are very difficult to grow.” Rizwan Dharejo

8/10 A shepherd moves his herd as he looks for green pasture near the village of Sirohi in Rajasthan, northern India. The region has been badly affected by heatwaves and drought, making local people nervous about further predicted increases in temperature. Riddhima Singh Bhati

9/10 A factory in China is shrouded by a haze of air pollution. The World Health Organisation has warned such pollution, much of which is from the fossil fuels that cause climate change, is a “public health emergency”. Leung Ka Wa

10/10 Water levels in reservoirs, like this one in Gers, France, have been getting perilously low in areas across the world affected by drought, forcing authorities to introduce water restrictions. Mahtuf Ikhsan

In 2013, the world passed the landmark of 400ppm, as registered at Mauna Loa. But that has quickly become a normal reading – and now those readings have passed over another milestone.

“It's pretty depressing that it’s only a couple of years since the 400 ppm milestone was toppled,” Gavin Foster, a paleoclimate researcher at the University of Southampton told the website Climate Central. “These milestones are just numbers, but they give us an opportunity to pause and take stock and act as useful yard sticks for comparisons to the geological record.”

Scientists expect that the amount of carbon dioxide will keep increasing to the point that it nears 409ppm on a monthly, not just a daily, average. Monthly averages are already quickly moving towards that point, according to data made available on the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego's website.

Some of the recent increase has been the result of natural effects like El Niño, which will lead the increase to slow down as they die off. But most of it is caused by people burning fossil fuels and contributing extra gas to the environment.

As people adopt more green fuels, that rate of increase will go up. But it is still expected to keep increasing, even if the rate slows down.