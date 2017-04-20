March breaks new global warming record despite absence of El Nino effect

Last month was the hottest March on record in the absence of the warming effect caused by the natural El Nino weather system, US Government scientists have revealed.

Land and ocean surface temperatures were 1.05 degrees Celsius above the average of 12.7C during the 20th century, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported.

This was the second highest figure for March since global records began in the 1880s, behind the 1.23C recorded in March last year. However temperatures then were boosted by the El Nino effect.

In the UK, temperatures were 1.8C above the average between 1981 and 2010.

A map of the world showing where temperatures were warmer or colder than average was awash with red with records set in northern Siberia, parts of Europe and the US.

Only a handful of places, including parts of Canada, Alaska and India, saw cooler conditions than average.

In a report, NOAA said: “The combined global average temperature over the land and ocean surfaces for March 2017 was 1.05C above the 20th century average of 12.7C.

“This was the second highest for March since global temperature records began in 1880, behind the record year 2016 by 0.18C and ahead of 2015 by +0.15C.

“March 2017 marks the first time since April 2016 that the global land and ocean temperature departure from average was greater than 1C and the first time the monthly temperature departure from average surpasses 1 in the absence of an El Niño episode in the tropical Pacific Ocean.

“Overall, March 2017 tied with January 2016 as the fifth highest monthly global land and ocean temperature departure from average on record (1,647 monthly records). The record monthly temperature departure of 1.23C was set in March 2016.”

It said the “most notable warm temperature departures” from the 1981–2010 average were recorded across the contiguous US, Europe, Russia, Mongolia, and Australia “where temperature departures were +3C or greater.

“Some areas in northern and eastern Russia, central Australia, and the south-central contiguous U.S. had a record warm March.”

10 photographs to show to anyone who doesn't believe in climate change

























1/10 A group of emperor penguins face a crack in the sea ice, near McMurdo Station, Antarctica Kira Morris

2/10 Amid a flood in Islampur, Jamalpur, Bangladesh, a woman on a raft searches for somewhere dry to take shelter. Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable places in the world to sea level rise, which is expected to make tens of millions of people homeless by 2050. Probal Rashid

3/10 Hanna Petursdottir examines a cave inside the Svinafellsjokull glacier in Iceland, which she said had been growing rapidly. Since 2000, the size of glaciers on Iceland has reduced by 12 per cent. Tom Schifanella

4/10 Floods destroyed eight bridges and ruined crops such as wheat, maize and peas in the Karimabad valley in northern Pakistan, a mountainous region with many glaciers. In many parts of the world, glaciers have been in retreat, creating dangerously large lakes that can cause devastating flooding when the banks break. Climate change can also increase rainfall in some areas, while bringing drought to others. Hira Ali

5/10 Smoke – filled with the carbon that is driving climate change – drifts across a field in Colombia. Sandra Rondon

6/10 A river once flowed along the depression in the dry earth of this part of Bangladesh, but it has disappeared amid rising temperatures. Abrar Hossain

7/10 Sindh province in Pakistan has experienced a grim mix of two consequences of climate change. “Because of climate change either we have floods or not enough water to irrigate our crop and feed our animals,” says the photographer. “Picture clearly indicates that the extreme drought makes wide cracks in clay. Crops are very difficult to grow.” Rizwan Dharejo

8/10 A shepherd moves his herd as he looks for green pasture near the village of Sirohi in Rajasthan, northern India. The region has been badly affected by heatwaves and drought, making local people nervous about further predicted increases in temperature. Riddhima Singh Bhati

9/10 A factory in China is shrouded by a haze of air pollution. The World Health Organisation has warned such pollution, much of which is from the fossil fuels that cause climate change, is a “public health emergency”. Leung Ka Wa

10/10 Water levels in reservoirs, like this one in Gers, France, have been getting perilously low in areas across the world affected by drought, forcing authorities to introduce water restrictions. Mahtuf Ikhsan

Some ‘sceptics’ have tried to suggest El Nino was responsible for more of the warming in recent months than the level attributed to it by expert bodies like NOAA.

But Zeke Hausfather, a climatologist at University of California, Berkeley, told The Associated Press: “If El Nino were the main driver of record warmth, there is no way the last three months would have been as warm as they have been.”