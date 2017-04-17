The western United States has entered a “new era of wildfires” with average temperatures now two degrees Celsius higher and the burning season nearly three months longer than during the 1970s, researchers have warned.

Some blazes should be allowed to burn themselves out and fires should even be set deliberately as part of a new way of dealing with the problem because the existing approach was no longer fit for purpose, the experts suggested.

Increased wildfires are one of the consequences of global warming because warm air can carry more moisture. This dries out vegetation, helping to create more tinder-dry fuel in areas like the western US.

Dr Tania Schoennagel, of Colorado University, warned: “Wildfire is catching up to us.

“We’re learning our old tools aren’t enough and we need to approach wildfire differently.

“For a long time, we’ve thought that if we try harder and do better, we can get ahead of wildfire and reduce the risks.

“We can no longer do that. This is bigger than us and we’re going to have to adapt to wildfire rather than the other way around.

“We have to learn that wildfire is inevitable, in the same way that droughts and flooding are.

“We've tried to control fire, but it's not a control we can maintain. Like other natural disasters, we have to learn to adapt.”

Writing in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the researchers called for a new strategy to address what they described as a “new era of western wildfires”.

Some of their recommendations are controversial.

Instead of trying to put all the fires out, some in remote areas should be left to go out naturally, they suggested.

‘Controlled burns’ could be used to remove dead wood and other dry material in forests before it builds up to create the right conditions for a particularly big wildfire.

Changes should also be made to government policies, which the researchers said currently encouraged people to build in areas prone to wildfires.

The cost of preventing and fighting such blazes in the western US has averaged about $2bn (about £1.6bn) a year in recent times.

10 photographs to show to anyone who doesn't believe in climate change







10 show all 10 photographs to show to anyone who doesn't believe in climate change

















1/10 A group of emperor penguins face a crack in the sea ice, near McMurdo Station, Antarctica Kira Morris

2/10 Amid a flood in Islampur, Jamalpur, Bangladesh, a woman on a raft searches for somewhere dry to take shelter. Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable places in the world to sea level rise, which is expected to make tens of millions of people homeless by 2050. Probal Rashid

3/10 Hanna Petursdottir examines a cave inside the Svinafellsjokull glacier in Iceland, which she said had been growing rapidly. Since 2000, the size of glaciers on Iceland has reduced by 12 per cent. Tom Schifanella

4/10 Floods destroyed eight bridges and ruined crops such as wheat, maize and peas in the Karimabad valley in northern Pakistan, a mountainous region with many glaciers. In many parts of the world, glaciers have been in retreat, creating dangerously large lakes that can cause devastating flooding when the banks break. Climate change can also increase rainfall in some areas, while bringing drought to others. Hira Ali

5/10 Smoke – filled with the carbon that is driving climate change – drifts across a field in Colombia. Sandra Rondon

6/10 A river once flowed along the depression in the dry earth of this part of Bangladesh, but it has disappeared amid rising temperatures. Abrar Hossain

7/10 Sindh province in Pakistan has experienced a grim mix of two consequences of climate change. “Because of climate change either we have floods or not enough water to irrigate our crop and feed our animals,” says the photographer. “Picture clearly indicates that the extreme drought makes wide cracks in clay. Crops are very difficult to grow.” Rizwan Dharejo

8/10 A shepherd moves his herd as he looks for green pasture near the village of Sirohi in Rajasthan, northern India. The region has been badly affected by heatwaves and drought, making local people nervous about further predicted increases in temperature. Riddhima Singh Bhati

9/10 A factory in China is shrouded by a haze of air pollution. The World Health Organisation has warned such pollution, much of which is from the fossil fuels that cause climate change, is a “public health emergency”. Leung Ka Wa

10/10 Water levels in reservoirs, like this one in Gers, France, have been getting perilously low in areas across the world affected by drought, forcing authorities to introduce water restrictions. Mahtuf Ikhsan

Professor Max Moritz, a fire scientist at University of California Cooperative Extension who co-wrote the academic paper, said people would have to accept that climate change was changing the environment and some species would disappear altogether or move to a different part of the country.

“We need the foresight to help guide these ecosystems in a healthy direction now so they can adjust in pace with our changing climate,” he said.

“That means embracing some changes while we have a window to do so.”

Previous research has found that global warming has caused the area affected by forest fires in the western US to double over the last 30 years with states like California and Oregon particularly affected.

In May last year, a firestorm devastated parts of Fort McMurray in Alberta, Canada, and the surrounding area, forcing 80,000 people to flee their homes.

Experts said a combination of dry weather, less snow due to melting and record warm temperatures led to conditions that created “perfect kindling”.