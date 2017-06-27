Donald Trump declared the relationship between the US and India “has never been stronger” during a meeting with the leader of the world’s largest democracy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the White House.

Mr Trump said both countries have been affected by the “evils of terrorism” and the “radical ideology that drives them”.

Mr Modi and former President Barack Obama had a seemingly friendly relationship. Both had grown up with little money and were, by most measures, culturally popular leaders in their countries.

Mr Trump has proven to have strained relationships with several world leaders, namely a tense handshake with French President Emmanuel Macron and an awkward meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

But Alyssa Ayres, a former US State Department official and Senior Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, said the US and India had a “huge, broad relationship”.

“This happens every time” Mr Modi comes to visit, Ms Ayres told The Independent, adding that ties between two had matured beyond the “next big idea or deal”.

It is a pattern established on the 2005 nuclear deal during George W Bush’s administration. India agreed to separate its civil and military nuclear facilities and monitoring by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

“Thankfully there’s a lot more happening now,” Ms Ayres said.

Tanvi Madan, Director of The India Project at the Washington DC think tank Brookings Institution told The Independent that ahead of the meeting, Indian officials were “uncertain” about Mr Trump’s mood.

The President had praised Mr Modi when the Indian leader was elected in 2014 and Ms Madan pointed out that Monday’s joint statement showed Mr Trump still felt that way. She noted, however, the mood could change at some point in the future with just one tweet.

For now, however, India seems to be grateful that it is able to fly “under the radar” for the US, according to Ms Ayres. It has to date not been the subject of tweets or ire of Mr Trump, though Ms Madan points out there was criticism during Mr Trump’s speech withdrawing the US from the Paris Agreement on climate change.

Ms Ayres said that though India has emerged recently as a global leader on solar energy and plays an important role in the Paris deal, she doubts the pair will discuss environmental issues unless it is on Mr Modi’s agenda.

In pictures: President Donald Trump on tour







39 show all In pictures: President Donald Trump on tour











































































1/39 20 May 2017 US President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud arriving for a reception ahead of a banquet at Murabba Palace in Riyadh Getty Images

2/39 20 May 2017 US President Donald Trump, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, and Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud being welcomed at Murabba Palace in Riyadh Getty Images

3/39 20 May 2017 US President Donald J. Trump with King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud during a welcome ceremony with traditional sword dancers at Murabba Palace, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia EPA

4/39 20 May 2017 King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud with US President Donald J. Trump and wife Melania during a welcome ceremony at Murabba Palace, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia EPA

5/39 20 May 2017 US President Donald Trump adjusts the Collar of Abdulaziz Al Saud Medal, after it was bestowed upon him by Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud at the Royal Court in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Reuters

6/39 20 May 2017 Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud presents U.S. President Donald Trump with the Collar of Abdulaziz Al Saud Medal at the Royal Court in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Reuters

7/39 21 May 2017 Palestinians print posters depicting US President Donald Trump in preparations for his planned visit, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem Reuters

8/39 21 May 2017 US President Donald Trump accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, his daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband White House senior advisor Jared Kushner, before delivering his remarks to the Arab Islamic American Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Reuters

9/39 21 May 2017 US President Donald Trump looks on as U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Muhammad bin Nayef exchange a memorandum of understanding Reuters

10/39 21 May 2017 First Lady Melania Trump shares a laugh with a child during a visit to the American International School in the Saudi capital Riyadh Getty Images

11/39 21 May 2017 US President Donald Trump holds a bilateral meeting with Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa AP

12/39 22 May 2017 Israeli soldiers rest during preparations ahead of President Trump's landing in Tel Aviv, Israel Getty Images

13/39 22 May 2017 First Lady Melania Trump makes her way to board Air Force One in Riyadh as she heads with her husband the US President to Israel Getty Images

14/39 22 May 2017 US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One for Israel, the next stop in Trump's international tour, at King Khalid International Airport AP

15/39 22 May 2017 Israeli soldiers wait for the arrival ceremony of US President Donald Trump at Ben Gurion airport near Tel Aviv, Israel AP

16/39 22 May 2017 US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive aboard Air Force One at Ben Gurion International Airport in Lod near Tel Aviv, Israel Reuters

17/39 22 May 2017 US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump disembark Air Force One on arrival at Ben Gurion International Airport AP

18/39 22 May 2017 US President Donald J. Trump and his wife, US First Lady Melania Trump are welcomed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu upon arrival at Ben Gurion Airport, in Lod outside Tel Aviv, Israel EPA

19/39 22 May 2017 US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sit during welcome ceremony in Tel Aviv AP

20/39 22 May 2017 US First Lady Melania Trump chats wife Sara Netanyahu as US President Donald Trump chats to Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a welcoming ceremony to welcome Trump at Ben Gurion International Airport Reuters

21/39 22 May 2017 US President Donald Trump delivers a speech upon his arrival at Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv Getty Images

22/39 22 May 2017 US President Donald Trump gestures during a press conference with Israel's President at the President's Residence in Jerusalem Getty Images

23/39 22 May 2017 US President Donald Trump watches as First Lady Melania Trump signs the guest book at the President's Residence in Jerusalem Getty Images

24/39 22 May 2017 US President Donald Trump walks with first lady Melania Trump in Jerusalem's Old City Reuters

25/39 22 May 2017 US President Donald Trump visits the Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews can pray, in Jerusalems Old City Getty Images

26/39 22 May 2017 US President Donald Trump stands next to Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz at the plaza in front of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City Reuters

27/39 22 May 2017 US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and White House senior advisor Jared Kushner leave notes at the Western Wall in Jerusalem Reuters

28/39 22 May 2017 US First Lady Melania Trump touches the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City EPA

29/39 22 May 2017 Ivanka Trump, assistant and daughter of US President Donald J. Trump, touches the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City EPA

30/39 22 May 2017 President Donald Trump visits the Western Wall AP

31/39 24 May 2017 US President Donald J. Trump arrives in a vehicle to Saint Damaso's Court for a private audience with Pope Francis in Vatican City EPA

32/39 24 May 2017 Pope Francis walks past Ivanka Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on the occasion of the private audience with President Donald Trump, at the Vatican AP

33/39 24 May 2017 Pope Francis exchanges gifts with US President Donald Trump during a private audience at the Vatican Getty Images

34/39 24 May 2017 Pope Francis meets US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania during a private audience at the Vatican Reuters

35/39 24 May 2017 Pope Francis with US President Donald J. Trump EPA

36/39 24 May 2017 Pope Francis gets into is car after meeting with US President Donald Trump AP

37/39 24 May 2017 President Donald Trump and his wife Melania look at the frescoed ceilings during their visit to the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican L'Osservatore Romano/Pool Photo via AP

38/39 24 May 2017 US President Donald Trump security vehicles are seen in front of Air Force One before take off from Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport in Rome, Italy Reuters

39/39 24 May 2017 US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump wave to reporters before boarding the Air Force One to Brussels, at the end of a 2-day visit to Italy including a meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican, at Rome's Fiumicino international airport AP

The overall tone of Mr Trump’s speech was “less hectoring” than it has been when other leaders have visited, Ms Madan said. Though she said she expected issues to arise privately about India’s trade surplus, climate change discussions may soften as India is set to become one of the largest importers of natural gas.

Part of the concern for India, though, is Mr Trump’s proposed federal budget which would slash funds to climate-related programmes in the State and Energy Departments that would have aided India in its quest to dominate the solar power field in an effort to adapt to an already changed climate.

However, the real high priority issues are on defence and counter-terrorism.

Though Washington and New Delhi share concerns about China's rise as a military power and it has underpinned increasingly close relations in the past decade, Ms Ayres said India has been “worried about a US-China ‘G2’ that would leave India out in the cold”.

Mr Trump met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in April 2017 and though he was looking to Beijing to rein in nuclear-armed North Korea, he took to Twitter on 20 June to say that plan “had not worked out”.

Experts have said Mr Trump’s relationships with world leaders seems to be transactional. With India that transaction is likely to be the purchase of weapons and military co-operation.

Ms Madan said that defence is an easier conversation for the two to have on their first meeting because it means “a lot of tweetable wins” for the “world leaders in social media”, as Mr Trump dubbed the pair.

Defence Secretary James Mattis, National Security Adviser HR McMaster, and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson all met with Mr Modi and his team separately and were present during the White House meeting.

In the Oval Office, Mr Trump commented that India’s continued purchase of US weapons “always makes us feel very good...there's nobody makes military equipment like we make military equipment. Nobody even close”.

India has the fifth largest defence budget in the world, just behind the UK, and having a relationship with the US in defence technology innovation is key to establishing “primacy in the Indian Ocean”, said Ms Ayres.

As a result, it was announced that the US State Department approved the sale of a $365m (£286.8m) sale of a C-17 military transport aircraft to India and is set to approve a $2bn (£1.5bn) sale of US-made unarmed drones.

Mr Trump also announced the Indian, Japanese, and US militaries will be participating in a large, joint maritime exercise in the Indian Ocean.

One of the looming issues was the US stance on Afghanistan. In the joint statement, Mr Modi referred to “doing away...with safe havens” for terrorists in an obvious reference to Pakistan where Osama bin Laden and groups like Lakshar-e-Taiba – responsible for the 2008 Mumbai attacks – have been able to hide.

Ms Madan said Mr Modi wanted to emphasise to Mr Trump that “terrorism is a global problem, not just Isis or the Haqqani network”.

The US has designated new sanctions on Syed Salahuddin, the Pakistan-based leader of Hizbul Mujahideen – a militant group that fights against Indian control in the divided territory of Kashmir.

In 2016, Salahuddin threatened to make Kashmir a “graveyard for Indian forces”. US persons are now forbidden from financial interactions with him.

The move has helped India feel more confident about Mr Trump’s views on South Asia despite his lack of comment on it since he took office, according to Ms Ayres and Ms Madan.

Though Pakistan will inevitably be included in any discussions on terrorism for India, Ms Madan said Mr Modi will be “careful... not to hyphenate”. India wants to maintain the broad relationship with the US outside of any conflict issues related to its neighbour who is important to the US in the ongoing war.

Some issues will likely not be able to be resolved in this initial meeting, like immigration.

“Modi’s style is not to hector or be very assertive about differences,” said Ms Madan, adding that he prefers to have his ministers “play bad cop” on initial visits.

For immigration, he focused in the joint statement on the mutual goal of economic prosperity and job growth rather than the US reviewing the H1B visa programme which the high tech sector makes use of to hire many Indian citizens.

It has been Mr Modi’s goal to make India “the workforce for the world”, a statement he has made several times.

The Trump administration has put more scrutiny on meeting criteria for the allotted 65,000 visas a year given to Indians. To change that would require support in Congress and a revised law.

This is an issue India is currently having with Singapore, Australia, and the EU – but India has already brought up a legal action against the US in the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Despite the tough discussions, it seems the Trump-Modi relationship is a tentatively good one. Ms Madan said India knows it will not get all the answers it needs on immigration and Afghanistan, but they will likely leave a bit more at ease.

On Mr Trump’s part he said the two countries “agree on most things” and jokes that “by the end of the day we’ll agree on everything. I have a feeling”.