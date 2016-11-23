Stephen Port has been found guilty of poisoning three young gay men.

The 41-year-old chef stalked his victims on dating websites such as Grindr and plied them with drinks spiked with fatal amounts of the date-rape drug GHB to rape them while they were unconscious, the Old Bailey heard.

Port dumped their bodies in or near a graveyard within 500 metres of his flat in Barking, east London, and embarked on an elaborate cover-up.

He disposed of their mobile phones, repeatedly lied to police and planting a fake suicide note in the hand of one of his victims, taking the blame for the death of another.

UK news in pictures







19 show all UK news in pictures



































1/19 The Palm House is illuminated as Kew Gardens launch their festive illuminated trail Getty

2/19 Wolfgang Buttress' Hive Installation is illuminated as Kew Gardens launch their festive illuminated trail Getty

3/19 The Palm House is illuminated as Kew Gardens launch their festive illuminated trail in London, England. The world-famous Royal Botanic Gardens will be lit by over 60,000 lights and includes eight artworks by British and international artists Getty

4/19 Launch of the new Design Museum co-hosted by Alexandra Shulman, Sir Terence Conran and Deyan Sudjic in London, United Kingdom Getty

5/19 Andy Murray of Great Britain lifts the trophy following his victory during the Singles Final against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the O2 Arena in London, England Getty

6/19 Storm Angus brought hurricane force winds to southern Britain which brought flooding and power cuts to thousands of homes Getty

7/19 Mother Jean Leadbeater, father Gordon Leadbeater and sister Kim Leadbeater of late Labour MP Jo Cox, arrive to attend the ongoing trial of Thomas Mair, the man accused of murdering her at the Old Bailey Getty

8/19 Joe Corre, son of Vivienne Westwood and Malcolm McLaren, burns a God Save The Queen T-Shirt at Buckingham Palace Getty

9/19 Actor Kevin Spacey and Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique attend the Singles Final between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Andy Murray of Great Britain at the O2 Arena Getty

10/19 Queen Elizabeth II lays a wreath during the annual Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph on Whitehall in London, England Getty

11/19 The Prince of Wales arrives at the Guards' Chapel in Wellington Barracks, London for a service and to lay a wreath at the Guards' Memorial for the Welsh Guards' Regimental Remembrance Sunday PA wire

12/19 British Prime Minister Theresa May, Jeremy Corbyn Leader of the Labour Party and Angus Robertson, Deputy Leader of the Scottish National Party with former British Prime Minister's David Cameron, Tony Blair and Sir John Major during the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in London, Britain EPA

13/19 Prime Minister Theresa May, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, Liberal Democrats leader Tim Farron, and Westminster Leader of the Scottish National Party Angus Roberston take part in the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in Westminster, central London Reuters

14/19 Veterans wait on Horse Guards Parade for the start of the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in Westminster, central London Reuters

15/19 People across the UK gathered to pay tribute to service personnel who have died during conflicts, as part of the annual Remembrance Sunday ceremonies ge

16/19 Members of Scotland's armed forces and veterans gather to commemorate and pay respect to the sacrifice of service men and women who fought in the two World Wars and subsequent conflicts in Fort William, Scotland Getty

17/19 The 689th Lord Mayor of the City of London Andrew Parmley waves from his carriage during The Lord Mayor's Show Getty

18/19 The Lord Mayor procession passes by St Pauls Cathedral in London EPA

19/19 Spectators watch as the Lord Mayor of the City of London's carriage arrives outside the Royal Courts of Justice during the Lord Mayor's Show in London, England Getty

He denied all the charges against him but was found guilty of the murders of Gabriel Kovari, Daniel Whitworth and Jack Taylor as well as a range of sexual offences against more men.

Jurors have yet to reach verdicts relating to other charges, including those around the death of Port's first alleged murder victim, Anthony Walgate.

His first alleged victim, Anthony Walgate, 23, was found dead on Cooke Street on 19 June last year. He was a fashion and design student at Middlesex University who was originally from Hull but living in Barnet.

The second victim, Gabriel Kovari, 22, was found by a dog walker near St Margaret's churchyard on 28 August last year. He was originally from Slovakia but lived in Lewisham, south London.

Just under a month later, on 20 September last year, the same dog walker discovered the body of Daniel Whitworth, 21, from Gravesend, Kent, near the same churchyard.

Then on 14 September this year, Jack Taylor, 25, a forklift truck driver from Dagenham, was found dead near the abbey ruins close to North Street.

The deaths were not initially linked but after further investigation they were referred to the Metropolitan Police homicide and major crime command on 14 October.

Stephen Port in a picture posted on his Facebook profile

Port was convicted of a total of 16 offences against nine out of 12 alleged victims, including the three murders.

Other charges he was found guilty of included seven counts of administering a substance, three rapes and three sex assaults.

Mr Justice Openshaw gave the jurors a majority direction on the remaining counts and said he would accept a majority of at least 10 to two.

He sent the jury of 10 women and two men back out to continue deliberating. The case continues.

Additional reporting by PA