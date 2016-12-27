An investigation has been launched after a man was found dead in a department store in Edinburgh

The 30-year-old was discovered in House of Fraser on Princes Street on Tuesday morning. He is thought to be an employee.

The death is being treated as unexplained and the shop will remain closed until Wednesday.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "Police in Edinburgh are investigating the death of a 30-year-old man who was found within a retail premises on Princes Street at around 9.15am on Tuesday December 27.

"The next of kin has been informed.

"Inquiries into this matter are ongoing and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."

House of Fraser said they were assisting police with the investigation and would offer support to their employees.

UK news in pictures







15 show all UK news in pictures



























1/15 21 December 2016 Police close The Mall outside Buckingham Palace in London. The London Metropoltan Police have closed roads for the Changing of the Guard outside Buckingham Palace and will step up security over the festive period following the 19 December truck attack in Berlin EPA

2/15 21 December 2016 Armed police officers patrol a closed road during the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London. The London Metropoltan Police have closed roads for the Changing of the Guard outside Buckingham Palace and will step up security over the festive period following the 19 December truck attack in Berlin Reuters

3/15 21 December 2016 Despite a forecast for cloud and rain, a large crowd gathered at the famous historic stone circle, a UNESCO listed ancient monument, to celebrate the sunrise closest to the Winter Solstice, the shortest day of the year. The event is claimed to be more important in the pagan calendar than the summer solstice, because it marks the 're-birth' of the Sun for the New Year Getty

4/15 16 December 2016 The scene at HMP Birmingham where a disturbance took place. The trouble is reported to have been taking place across a number of wings at the privately-run prison, with claims also made in local media that prisoners have smashed light fittings and threatened officers PA

5/15 15 December 2016 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, views the work of volunteer workers making free goody bags, during a visit to the Centrepoint hostel, in Camberwell John Stillwell/PA Wire

6/15 11 December 2016 Europe's largest Chinese Lantern Festival takes place at Longleat House to celebrate the Safari Park's 50th anniversary Rex

7/15 11 December 2016 Europe's largest Chinese Lantern Festival takes place at Longleat House to celebrate the Safari Park's 50th anniversary Rex

8/15 11 December 2016 Longleat Festival of Light, Wiltshire, UK Rex

9/15 11 December 2016 Thousands of runners in Santa costumes take part in the Glasgow Santa Dash to raise funds for the Beatson Cancer Charity PA wire

10/15 8 December 2016 Gina Miller Reuters

11/15 5 December 2016 Sunrise over Tynemouth Castle and Priory on the Northeast coast, overlooking Tynemouth Pier PA wire

12/15 5 December 2016 Runners are silhouetted against trees and the early morning mist in Richmond Park, London PA wire

13/15 5 December 2016 A deer is silhouetted against the sky in Richmond Park, London PA wire

14/15 5 December 2016 Former lorry driver Ralph Clarke, 101, thought to be the oldest defendant in British legal history, arriving at Birmingham Crown Court where he is due to go on trial accused of a string of historical sexual offences PA wire

15/15 5 December 2016 Gina Miller, co-founder of investment fund SCM Private arrives at the Supreme court in London on the first day of a four-day hearing Getty

"We are deeply saddened to confirm the death of one of our employees at our Frasers store in Edinburgh,” a spokesman for House of Fraser said.

"Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time. The cause of death is still being investigated and we are fully supporting the police with their investigations.

"We have decided that Frasers Edinburgh will remain closed today out of respect for the individual and our staff. We will be offering full support to our employees over the coming days and weeks."