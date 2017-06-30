Kensington and Chelsea Council should be stripped of its powers following the “utter chaos” that has resulted from its handling of the Grenfell fire disaster, according survivors’ groups and the Labour Party.

They said the Government should impose new commissioners to run the local authority, which was plunged into further turmoil today after its leader, Nick Paget-Brown, quit after coming under intense pressure for his handling of the disaster, which claimed at least 80 lives.

Calls for his resignation reached fever pitch after he cancelled a meeting of the borough’s cabinet following a High Court ruling that handed the media the right to attend. The Prime Minister’s spokeswoman criticised the decision and declined to say if Theresa May still had confidence in him.

The deputy leader of Kensignton and Chelsea Council, Rock Feilding-Mellen, who was responsible for housing, also quit this evening. Earlier in the day, Robert Black, the head of Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation, stood down to “assist with the investigation and inquiry”.

Andrew Gwynne, Labour’s shadow Communities and Local Government Secretary, said that the Government must now act to ensure survivors are given the support they need by appointing new leadership.

“The response from the Government falls short of actually doing anything to address the utter chaos in the way this tragedy has been handled,” he said.

“Sajid Javid [the Communities and Local Government Secretary] needs to immediately ensure that all residents who are now homeless or in temporary accommodation are getting the support they need, and undertake an immediate review into the adequacy of corporate governance with a view to sending in commissioners to take control of the council if necessary.”

Sadiq Khan, the London Mayor, echoed those calls, writing in a letter to the Prime Minister that the Government should appoint “untainted” commissioners to take over the running of the authority.

Yvette Williams, coordinator of the Justice4Grenfell campaign group, said the Government had to take concrete action, or risk civil unrest.

“We are definitely calling for the council to be brought under executive control. We’re calling for them to just go, the arrogance alone is just astounding,” she said.

“There has to be action, not just a statement anymore. Something needs to be seen to be done for the community. We are not just traumatised, we are angry. There will be civil unrest if this continues there needs to be some kind of action that shows something is being done.”

In his resignation statement, Mr Paget-Brown described the Grenfell fire as “possibly the worst tragedy London has seen since the end of the Second World War”.

He conceded that the council had faced criticism for not answering the public’s questions and said he had to “accept my share of responsibility for these perceived failings”.

Kensington and Chelsea councillors also called for the Government to seize control of the council.

Liberal Democrat Councillors Andrew Lomas and Linda Wade wrote to Mr Javid on Tuesday to call for central government intervention.

“It is regrettable that we have had to call for such an intervention, and do not do so lightly. However, there has been a fundamental breakdown in trust between RBKC and those it has a duty of care to provide for,” they wrote.

In Pictures: Grenfell Tower after the fire







51 show all In Pictures: Grenfell Tower after the fire



































































































1/51 Police have released images from inside the tower where at least 58 people have died Metropolitan Police

2/51 A still from a video shared by polices what appears to be a stationary bicycle sitting among the ashes

3/51 A still from a video shared by police shows the remnants of a burnt-out bathroom

4/51 Picture showing the lifts on an unknown floor Metropolitan Police

5/51 Emergency crews outside the front entrance to the tower Metropolitan Police

6/51 Fire crews inspecting flats in the burnt out tower London Metropolitan Police

7/51 Grenfell Tower is seen in the distance PA

8/51 A drone flies near the scene of the fire which destroyed the Grenfell Tower block REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

9/51 'Theresa May Stay Away' message written on the messages of support at Latymer Community Church for those affected by the fire Ray Tang/REX

10/51 An aerial view of the area surrounding Grenfall tower Getty

11/51 Donated shoes sit in the Westway Sports Centre near to the site of the Grenfell Tower fire Getty Images

12/51 Messages of support for those affected by the massive fire in Grenfell Tower are displayed on a well near the tower in London AP

13/51 A local resident stands on her balcony by the gutted Grenfell Tower in Latimer Road Getty Images

14/51 Messages of condolence are left at a relief centre close to the scene of the fire that broke out at Grenfell Tower, EPA

15/51 A police officer stands by a security cordon outside Latimer Road station Getty Images

16/51 Firemen examine the scorched facade of the Grenfell Tower in London on a huge ladder AP

17/51 A search dog is led through the rubble of the Grenfell Tower in London as firefighting continue to damp-down the deadly fire AP

18/51 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn comforts a local resident (name not given) at St Clement's Church in west London where volunteers have provided shelter and support for people affected by the fire at Grenfell Tower David Mirzoeff/PA

19/51 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn hugs councillor Mushtaq Lasharie as he arrives at St Clement's Church in Latimer Road, where volunteers have provided shelter and support for people affected by the fire at Grenfell Tower Getty Images

20/51 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn meeting staff and volunteers at St Clementís Church in Latimer Road David Mirzoeff/PA

21/51 Firefighters with a dog walk around the base of the Grenfell Tower REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

22/51 Emotions run high as people attend a candle lit vigil outside Notting Hill Methodist Church near the 24 storey residential Grenfell Tower block in Latimer Road, West London Getty Images

23/51 Debris hangs from the blackened exterior of Grenfell Tower Getty Images

24/51 A woman speaks to Mayor of London Sadiq Khan outside Notting Hill Methodist Church near Grenfell Tower in west London after a fire engulfed the 24-storey building Yui Mok/PA Wire

25/51 A woman holds a missing person posters near the Grenfell Tower block REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

26/51 Sadiq Khan speaking with a resident James Gourley/REX

27/51 Ken Livingstone walks near the scene of the Grenfell Tower fire Getty Images

28/51 Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is confronted by Kai Ramos, 7, near Grenfell Tower in west London after a fire engulfed the 24-storey building Yui Mok/PA Wire

29/51 Mayor of London Sadiq Khan speaks to a woman outside Notting Hill Methodist Church near Grenfell Tower Yui Mok/PA Wire

30/51 Volunteers distribute aid near Grenfell Tower Getty Images

31/51 Family and friends of missing Jessica Urbano, 12, wearing photographs of Jessica pinned to their t-shirts gather near Grenfell Tower EPA

32/51 Family and friends of missing Jessica Urbano, 12, wearing photographs of Jessica pinned to their t-shirts gather near Grenfell Tower EPA

33/51 Family and friends of missing Jessica Urbano, 12, wearing photographs of Jessica pinned to their t-shirts gather near Grenfell Tower EPA

34/51 People attend a vigil at Notting Hill Methodist Church near Grenfell Tower Getty Images

35/51 People gather to observe a vigil outside St Clement's Church following the blaze at Grenfell Tower Getty Images

36/51 People light candles as they observe a vigil outside St Clement's Church following the blaze at Grenfell Tower Getty Images

37/51 People attend a vigil at Notting Hill Methodist Church near Grenfell Tower Getty Images

38/51 A man distributes food from the back of a van near the scene of the fire which destroyed the Grenfell Tower block REUTERS/Paul Hackett

39/51 A firefighter is cheered near the scene of the fire which destroyed the Grenfell Tower block REUTERS/Paul Hackett

40/51 A T-shirt with a written message from the London Fire Brigade hangs from a fence near The Grenfell Tower block REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

41/51 A young girl on her way to lay flowers near Grenfell Tower Getty Images

42/51 The remains of residential tower block Grenfell Tower are seen from Dixon House a nearby tower block Getty

43/51 Volunteers prepare supplies for people affected by the Grenfell Tower block which was destroyed in a fire REUTERS/Neil Hall

44/51 Volunteers move a car to make space for a lorry picking up supplies for people affected by the Grenfell Tower block REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

45/51 People distribute boxes of food near the scene of the fire which destroyed the Grenfell Tower bloc REUTERS/Paul Hackett

46/51 A woman touches a missing poster for 12-year-old Jessica Urbano on a tribute wall after laying flowers on the side of Latymer Community Church next to the fire-gutted Grenfell Tower AP

47/51 A man looks at messages written on a wall near the scene of the fire which destroyed the Grenfell Tower block REUTERS/Paul Hackett

48/51 Candles and messages of condolence near where the fire broke out at Grenfell Tower EPA

49/51 Police carry a stretcher towards Grenfell Tower Rick Findler/PA Wire

50/51 Emergency services at Grenfell Tower Rick Findler/PA Wire

51/51 Police carry out a body from Grenfell Tower in west London after a fire engulfed the 24-storey building Rick Findler/PA Wire

Mr Lomas said the council’s response had displayed “rank incompetence” and the only solution was to replace those in power.

“As an elected councillor, if I feel shut out and impotent in these circumstances, then how do the survivors feel?” he said. “The council as a whole is part of the problem now, so part of the solution is trying to find a way of getting the community adjacent to Grenfell in the room so they feel they are being listened to.”

RBKC Labour leader Robert Atkinson and deputy Labour leader Monica Press said the council had to take responsibility for its failures by bringing the council under executive control.

“We are calling for the entire cabinet to resign and for commissioners to be sent in because we feel the cabinet specifically are not capable of managing, not only the current situation, but the borough,” Ms Press said.

“They took joint responsibility for those actions with the KCTMO and they decided to delegate far too much to the cabinet member for housing.”

Mr Atkinson said: “The council is simply not capable of organising anything. I want my residents to be rehoused, I want my residents to be given hot water, I want my residents to be taken care of.”

Labour MP for Tottenham David Lammy, whose friend Khadija Saye was killed in the blaze, said bringing the council under executive control would be the only way to regain the trust of the local community.

Jeremy Corbyn yesterday urged Theresa May to broaden the scope of the inquiry into Grenfell by splitting it into two parts, the first looking at specific issues around the fire and the second to “look at the national issues".

Residents hit out at Theresa May’s appointment of Sir Martin Moore-Bick to lead the public inquiry on Wednesday after it emerged he had previously been accused of “social cleansing” after ruling in favour of Westminster council to rehouse a homeless mother-of-five 50 miles away in Milton Keynes.

The issue is of particular importance to Grenfell residents after the Government backtracked on its original promise to rehouse all victims within RBKC.

Campaigners called the appointment “deeply distressing” and “completely inappropriate”, and said it was outrageous that residents had not been consulted before the decision was made.

The retired Court of Appeal judge told residents on Thursday that he was “doubtful” the scope of the inquiry would satisfy their expectations.