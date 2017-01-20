A man has died on his way home from a benefits appointment after being declared ‘fit to work’, his family have claimed.
Lawrence Bond, 56, suffered a fatal heart attack last week after leaving Kentish Town Jobcentre.
Mr Bond said he suffered from extensive long-term health problems, including breathing difficulties and reduced mobility.
His Employment and Support Allowance had been cut following a work capability assessment which found he was fit to work. He had submitted two appeals against the ruling and was awaiting the outcome of the second appeal at the time of his death.
His sister Iris Green says Mr Bond had been required to attend a meeting at the benefits centre and arrived in a state of clear “physical distress”, on the day of his death. She told The Camden New Journal, staff faced an “awful dilemma” after realising he appeared ill but requiring him to attend the appointment. She says he died while making his way home from the meeting.
She said: “I realise that the reception staff have no clinical knowledge or responsibility for doing it, but the rules need to be changed so that they have the right and discretion when they see a human being turning up in physical distress to flag the situation up and ask for urgent re-assessment.
“The main thing is that they have the means to make sure this doesn’t happen again. We have such a tick-box society. If we can change that, then people can flag things up and really help someone.”
A spokesperson for the Department for Work and Pensions said: “The local Jobcentre had been supporting Mr Bond and our sympathies are with his family at this difficult time.
“ESA decisions are made following a thorough assessment and after considering all of the evidence, including that provided by a claimant’s doctor or other medical professionals. Anyone who disagrees with a decision can ask for it to be reconsidered, and if they still disagree they can appeal.”
- More about:
- politics
- Austerity
- Department For Work And Pensions
- Employment