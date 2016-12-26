A man is recovering in hospital after he was found impaled on metal railings.

The man, in his 20s, is reported to have impaled his arm on the railings in central Peterborough in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Firefighters and paramedics attended the scene after receiving an emergency call at 1.26am on Christmas Day.

A medical team from ambulance charity Magpas gave the man pain relief and sedated him while he was being freed from the railings.

In a statement, the charity, which operates air ambulances, said Dr Ed Barnard and Paramedic Alex Pearce arrived at the scene in a rapid response BMW.

They added that the Magpas team then worked closely with a Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue service crew.

The man was taken to Peterborough City Hospital where he is said to be in a stable condition.

It is not yet known how or why the man ended up impaling his arm on the railings, but it is believed to have been an accident.