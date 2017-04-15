More than 20 people from “disruptive” stag parties were removed from a plane in Manchester, delaying the flight by more than two hours.

Police had to attend the Jet2 flight to Prague after calls for help from cabin crew.

The plane, due to take off at 3.15pm yesterday, was forced to return to its parking stand and did not take off until 5.57pm. The typical flight time to Prague from Manchester is around three hours.

In total, 23 passengers were removed by police and three were issued with public order offences, according to The i.

Lauren Sian, who tweeted a picture of the unruly suspects being escorted from the flight, said they had been "damaging property, swearing and being disruptive" before staff intervened and police were called.

Another passenger, Dave Illingworth, tweeted: "Stuck on the tarmac at Manchester airport as some idiot stags and their luggage are removed. Don't envy the Jet2 staff at times like this."

A Jet2 spokesman said: "Flight LS887 from Manchester to Prague had to return to the parking stand today after our crew called for police assistance.

"Police attended the aircraft to support the removal of some customers one of whom has subsequently been arrested and two others have been issued with public order offences.

"We would like to thank Greater Manchester Police for their assistance this afternoon and will be fully supporting the investigation and where required will prosecute if that is deemed necessary.

"We apologise to all other customers for the inconvenience that this has caused at the start of their Bank Holiday weekend, however as a family friendly airline we will not let the behaviour of a disruptive few spoil the flight for everyone else."

Additional reporting by PA