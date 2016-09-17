Nigel Farage reportedly went 'skinny dipping' with a millionaire party donor after the UKIP conference after "a few drinks".

Donor Aaron Banks said that the pair had gone for a dip, but the now-former Ukip leader Mr Farage said on Saturday on his LBC radio show: "I kept my underpants on".

While perhaps not best advised late at night on Bournemouth beach, the act of skinny dipping is not illegal in itself.

For those interested in taking a naked swim - a working understanding of the 2003 Sexual Offences Act is helpful.

Arron Banks reveals he went 'skinny dipping' with Nigel Farage

Clause 66 of the law defines indecent exposure which is most applicable to naked swimming.

Indecent exposure is defined if a person "intentionally exposes their genitals" and "they intend that someone will see them and be caused alarm or distress".

To avoid causing "alarm and distress" you are advised to find a remote location and swimming spot which does not prohibit nudity.

There are a number of naturist beaches and swimming pools across the country, with a number a short distance from where the Ukip national conference is being held.