Nigel Farage reportedly went 'skinny dipping' with a millionaire party donor after the UKIP conference after "a few drinks".
Donor Aaron Banks said that the pair had gone for a dip, but the now-former Ukip leader Mr Farage said on Saturday on his LBC radio show: "I kept my underpants on".
While perhaps not best advised late at night on Bournemouth beach, the act of skinny dipping is not illegal in itself.
For those interested in taking a naked swim - a working understanding of the 2003 Sexual Offences Act is helpful.
Clause 66 of the law defines indecent exposure which is most applicable to naked swimming.
Indecent exposure is defined if a person "intentionally exposes their genitals" and "they intend that someone will see them and be caused alarm or distress".
To avoid causing "alarm and distress" you are advised to find a remote location and swimming spot which does not prohibit nudity.
There are a number of naturist beaches and swimming pools across the country, with a number a short distance from where the Ukip national conference is being held.
