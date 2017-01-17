Two arrested in connection with Pippa Middleton iCloud hack

Police arrested two people and searched a house in Northamptonshire over claims of fraud related to Pippa Middleton.

A 36-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were arrested in Wellingborough on suspicion of conspiracy to commit fraud and possession of false identity documents with improper intent.

The arrests relate to an investigation that was opened last year after claims the Duchess of Cambridge's sister had been the victim of a hacking attack.

The hacker reportedly gained access to her iCloud account and allegedly attempted to sell thousands of stolen images to a national newspaper.

The photographs were believed to have included images of her sister’s children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

A Met Police spokesperson declined to comment on whether the arrests had been made in connection to the alleged hacking.

“The man and woman were taken into custody at a south London police station and have since been bailed to return to the police station on a date in mid-March,” a spokesperson said.