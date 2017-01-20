Prince Charles has issued a fresh warning about the threat posed by climate change ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration, as calls grow for the British Government to put pressure on the President-elect over his environmental policies.

Writing in a forward for a new book on climate change, set for release days after Mr Trump enters the White House, the Prince of Wales called global warming the “wolf at the door” and said efforts to address climate change “must be urgently scaled up, and scaled up now”.

The timing of his remarks will be viewed as a warning to the incoming US president, who will be inaugurated on Friday afternoon on the steps of the Capitol Building.

Mr Trump has previously described global warming as an “expensive hoax”, while Prince Charles has said “it is hard to imagine anything that poses a greater challenge” to humanity.

The pair are expected to meet this year, with Mr Trump’s team reportedly claiming talks would be scheduled for the “coming weeks”.

Clarence House said nothing has been arranged but both men are likely to meet at Mr Trump's state visit to the UK.

In his foreword for the Ladybird Expert book on climate change, the Prince writes: “I hope this modest attempt to alert a global public to the ‘wolf at the door’ will make some small contribution towards encouraging requisite action; action that must be urgently scaled up, and scaled up now.”

Fears over the environmental impact of a Trump presidency come as Greenpeace called on Theresa May to use the “special relationship” between the UK and US to press the Republican billionaire on climate action.

John Sauven, executive director of Greenpeace UK, said the election of the outspoken climate change sceptic would “make action to tackle climate change a lot harder”.

“But even the most powerful politicians can only swim against the tide of history for so long before being forced to turn around,” he said.

1/11 A group of emperor penguins face a crack in the sea ice, near McMurdo Station, Antarctica Kira Morris

2/11 Amid a flood in Islampur, Jamalpur, Bangladesh, a woman on a raft searches for somewhere dry to take shelter. Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable places in the world to sea level rise, which is expected to make tens of millions of people homeless by 2050. Probal Rashid

3/11 Hanna Petursdottir examines a cave inside the Svinafellsjokull glacier in Iceland, which she said had been growing rapidly. Since 2000, the size of glaciers on Iceland has reduced by 12 per cent. Tom Schifanella

4/11 Floods destroyed eight bridges and ruined crops such as wheat, maize and peas in the Karimabad valley in northern Pakistan, a mountainous region with many glaciers. In many parts of the world, glaciers have been in retreat, creating dangerously large lakes that can cause devastating flooding when the banks break. Climate change can also increase rainfall in some areas, while bringing drought to others. Hira Ali

5/11 Smoke – filled with the carbon that is driving climate change – drifts across a field in Colombia. Sandra Rondon

6/11 A river once flowed along the depression in the dry earth of this part of Bangladesh, but it has disappeared amid rising temperatures. Abrar Hossain

7/11 Sindh province in Pakistan has experienced a grim mix of two consequences of climate change. “Because of climate change either we have floods or not enough water to irrigate our crop and feed our animals,” says the photographer. “Picture clearly indicates that the extreme drought makes wide cracks in clay. Crops are very difficult to grow.” Rizwan Dharejo

8/11 A shepherd moves his herd as he looks for green pasture near the village of Sirohi in Rajasthan, northern India. The region has been badly affected by heatwaves and drought, making local people nervous about further predicted increases in temperature. Riddhima Singh Bhati

9/11 A factory in China is shrouded by a haze of air pollution. The World Health Organisation has warned such pollution, much of which is from the fossil fuels that cause climate change, is a “public health emergency”. Leung Ka Wa

10/11 Water levels in reservoirs, like this one in Gers, France, have been getting perilously low in areas across the world affected by drought, forcing authorities to introduce water restrictions. Mahtuf Ikhsan

11/11 Not a symptom or a cause of climate change, but a cloud lit by the sunset to create the impression of a giant fireball over Tunisia. Majed Noumi

“Trump will soon have to confront the fact that a majority of US people, scientists, and leading businesses are concerned about climate change.”

The climate campaigner added: “Since the UK government is keen to talk up the 'special relationship' post-Brexit, Theresa May should use it as an opportunity to make Trump see the benefits of climate action.

“Britain has been a pioneer in tackling climate change, and the prime minister should send a clear signal that this will be part of any future deal between our countries."