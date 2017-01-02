A councillor has backed the introduction of a universal basic income in Scotland because he says it is the best way to tackle poverty.

A radical scheme to give every citizen a universal basic income (UBI) regardless of whether or not they work is set to be piloted by two Scottish councils this year.

Labour-run Glasgow and Fife councils are designing trial schemes following meetings held late last year.

It has not yet been announced what level the basic income will be set at, but the councils are to proceed with the pilots, subject to sufficient funding being secured.

Under UBI, welfare benefits such as Jobseekers’ Allowance, working tax credits and state pensions, are replaced by a single, unconditional flat-rate payment, regardless of whether the recipient is in work. Any money earned above this is subject to taxation.

Matt Kerr, a Labour councillor and key force behind the issue, says his investigations into poverty convinced him a basic income was the right step forward.

“Like a lot of people, I was interested in the idea but never completely convinced,” he told the Guardian.

Jamie Cooke, head of think tank the Royal Society of Arts (RSA) in Scotland which carried out research into the scheme, attended a meeting with Fife Council about the idea, which is said to have received enthusiastic support.

Mr Cooke said afterwards: “This is a significant step forward for basic income in Scotland, giving a very realistic chance of a pilot taking place in Scotland within the next couple of years.”

On the question of where the money should come from, Mr Cooke said: “It could be funding from particular trusts, it could be individual philanthropic funding, or it could be a redirection of the existing welfare state spend.”

Glasgow is the most deprived local authority area in Scotland, with a third of all children in the city said to be living in poverty.

UK news in pictures







17 show all UK news in pictures































1/17 30 December 2016 Fog shrouds the Houses of Parliament in central London after forecasters warned of visibility as low as 100 metres with fog and sub-zero temperatures across swathes of England PA wire

2/17 30 December 2016 A sign on the M25 motorway near Heathrow Airport warns motorists of fog after forecasters warned of visibility as low as 100 metres with fog and sub-zero temperatures across swathes of England PA wire

3/17 28 December 2016 Two deer lock horns in the frost and fog in Windsor Great Park in Berkshire PA wire

4/17 21 December 2016 Police close The Mall outside Buckingham Palace in London. The London Metropoltan Police have closed roads for the Changing of the Guard outside Buckingham Palace and will step up security over the festive period following the 19 December truck attack in Berlin EPA

5/17 21 December 2016 Despite a forecast for cloud and rain, a large crowd gathered at the famous historic stone circle, a UNESCO listed ancient monument, to celebrate the sunrise closest to the Winter Solstice, the shortest day of the year. The event is claimed to be more important in the pagan calendar than the summer solstice, because it marks the 're-birth' of the Sun for the New Year Getty

6/17 16 December 2016 The scene at HMP Birmingham where a disturbance took place. The trouble is reported to have been taking place across a number of wings at the privately-run prison, with claims also made in local media that prisoners have smashed light fittings and threatened officers PA

7/17 15 December 2016 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, views the work of volunteer workers making free goody bags, during a visit to the Centrepoint hostel, in Camberwell John Stillwell/PA Wire

8/17 11 December 2016 Europe's largest Chinese Lantern Festival takes place at Longleat House to celebrate the Safari Park's 50th anniversary Rex

9/17 11 December 2016 Europe's largest Chinese Lantern Festival takes place at Longleat House to celebrate the Safari Park's 50th anniversary Rex

10/17 11 December 2016 Longleat Festival of Light, Wiltshire, UK Rex

11/17 11 December 2016 Thousands of runners in Santa costumes take part in the Glasgow Santa Dash to raise funds for the Beatson Cancer Charity PA wire

12/17 8 December 2016 Gina Miller Reuters

13/17 5 December 2016 Sunrise over Tynemouth Castle and Priory on the Northeast coast, overlooking Tynemouth Pier PA wire

14/17 5 December 2016 Runners are silhouetted against trees and the early morning mist in Richmond Park, London PA wire

15/17 5 December 2016 A deer is silhouetted against the sky in Richmond Park, London PA wire

16/17 5 December 2016 Former lorry driver Ralph Clarke, 101, thought to be the oldest defendant in British legal history, arriving at Birmingham Crown Court where he is due to go on trial accused of a string of historical sexual offences PA wire

17/17 5 December 2016 Gina Miller, co-founder of investment fund SCM Private arrives at the Supreme court in London on the first day of a four-day hearing Getty

Fife has been identified as having high levels of “hidden” or in-work poverty, with research by the TUC revealing more than 34 per cent of workers in the north-east of Fife earn less than the living wage.

The radical economist Guy Standing is a leading campaigner for UBI and co-founded the Basic Income Earth Network (BIEN).

Professor Standing, who published the book The Precariat: The new dangerous class in 2011, believes we must free ourselves of the notion that everyone has to work for a living, as technological advances will make many jobs redundant.

He predicted that stagnating living standards and increasing job insecurity would lead to the rise of right-wing populism.

Interest in universal basic income has been growing in Scotland, particularly since the Scottish National Party passed a motion in support of the policy at its conference last year.

There have been successful pilot schemes in Africa and India, and the idea is becoming more popular in Europe, with a pilot currently running in the Netherlands and another set to launch in Finland this year.

Many anti-poverty groups in the UK are in favour of UBI, and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said that he and Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell are considering putting the policy in the party's next manifesto.

Supporters believe it would create a fairer, less complex system than the current mix of welfare benefits as well as building a more family-friendly society which recognises that “work” includes caring duties.

They also claim it would eliminate benefit fraud and reduce administrative costs, as well as improving health and happiness in people who would be free to study or retrain, safe in the knowledge of a basic income.

Opponents of UBI have branded it “utopian fiction” and “money for nothing” which could make people “lazy” and give public funds to the already affluent.

A referendum on whether or not to introduce UBI in wealthy Switzerland was resoundingly rejected last year – but a recent poll in the UK found two thirds were in favour of the idea in principle.