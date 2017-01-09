  1. News
  2. UK
  3. Home News

UK to be hit by killer Arctic blasts and could see snow as wintry storms move in

Weather system to move gradually south and bring strong winds as week progresses

Click to follow
The Independent Online
uk-weather.jpg
Gulls over Tynemouth in Tyne and Wear at sunset as most of the UK could see snow with Arctic air moving south and winds pick up towards the end of the week Owen Humphreys/PA

Most of the UK could see snow as Arctic air moves south and winds pick up towards the end of the week.

The weather system will move southwards and by Thursday showers will become increasingly wintry.

Read more

A change in the wind by the start of Friday is set to bring snow showers to the north of Scotland, Northern Ireland, the North York Moors, and maybe even Norfolk.

As the week progresses parts of the South East will also start to see wintry showers.

Steven Keates, from the Met Office, said: “On Thursday the showers spread further south and east, putting most places at risk of showers.

“It is going to turn much chillier, particularly through Thursday and Friday. Some areas could see snow, and some pretty significant snow.”

He added: “Most places are at risk. By Thursday and/or Friday, I think most places will stand risk of seeing something a bit wintry - sleet or snow.”

UK news in pictures

UK news in pictures

  • 1/17 30 December 2016

    Fog shrouds the Houses of Parliament in central London after forecasters warned of visibility as low as 100 metres with fog and sub-zero temperatures across swathes of England

    PA wire

  • 2/17 30 December 2016

    A sign on the M25 motorway near Heathrow Airport warns motorists of fog after forecasters warned of visibility as low as 100 metres with fog and sub-zero temperatures across swathes of England

    PA wire

  • 3/17 28 December 2016

    Two deer lock horns in the frost and fog in Windsor Great Park in Berkshire

    PA wire

  • 4/17 21 December 2016

    Police close The Mall outside Buckingham Palace in London. The London Metropoltan Police have closed roads for the Changing of the Guard outside Buckingham Palace and will step up security over the festive period following the 19 December truck attack in Berlin

    EPA

  • 5/17 21 December 2016

    Despite a forecast for cloud and rain, a large crowd gathered at the famous historic stone circle, a UNESCO listed ancient monument, to celebrate the sunrise closest to the Winter Solstice, the shortest day of the year. The event is claimed to be more important in the pagan calendar than the summer solstice, because it marks the 're-birth' of the Sun for the New Year

    Getty

  • 6/17 16 December 2016

    The scene at HMP Birmingham where a disturbance took place. The trouble is reported to have been taking place across a number of wings at the privately-run prison, with claims also made in local media that prisoners have smashed light fittings and threatened officers

    PA

  • 7/17 15 December 2016

    Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, views the work of volunteer workers making free goody bags, during a visit to the Centrepoint hostel, in Camberwell

    John Stillwell/PA Wire

  • 8/17 11 December 2016

    Europe's largest Chinese Lantern Festival takes place at Longleat House to celebrate the Safari Park's 50th anniversary

    Rex

  • 9/17 11 December 2016

    Europe's largest Chinese Lantern Festival takes place at Longleat House to celebrate the Safari Park's 50th anniversary

    Rex

  • 10/17 11 December 2016

    Longleat Festival of Light, Wiltshire, UK

    Rex

  • 11/17 11 December 2016

    Thousands of runners in Santa costumes take part in the Glasgow Santa Dash to raise funds for the Beatson Cancer Charity

    PA wire

  • 12/17 8 December 2016

    Gina Miller

    Reuters

  • 13/17 5 December 2016

    Sunrise over Tynemouth Castle and Priory on the Northeast coast, overlooking Tynemouth Pier

    PA wire

  • 14/17 5 December 2016

    Runners are silhouetted against trees and the early morning mist in Richmond Park, London

    PA wire

  • 15/17 5 December 2016

    A deer is silhouetted against the sky in Richmond Park, London

    PA wire

  • 16/17 5 December 2016

    Former lorry driver Ralph Clarke, 101, thought to be the oldest defendant in British legal history, arriving at Birmingham Crown Court where he is due to go on trial accused of a string of historical sexual offences

    PA wire

  • 17/17 5 December 2016

    Gina Miller, co-founder of investment fund SCM Private arrives at the Supreme court in London on the first day of a four-day hearing

    Getty

Temperatures are not set to dip too low this week, but the wind - and some risk of gales across Scotland - will make it feel colder than it is.

Mr Keates said: “Next weekend we could be into minus double figures overnight. But this week it will be more about the feel, rather than the temperatures.”

PA

Comments