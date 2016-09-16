Woman's wallet lost at Glastonbury returned by stranger three months later

A woman who lost her wallet at Glastonbury festival has had it returned to her as she left it by an anonymous sender - three months after the event.

In a social media post which has gone viral, Becky Spencer, from London, described how she lost her wallet due to “absent mindedness” at the festival.

However, on Friday, she received a package containing her purse.

“To my surprise it was the wallet I had lost this year at your joyous festival,” Ms Spencer wrote on the Glastonbury 2017 Facebook page, “complete with all my cards and three crisp £20 notes I had only just received from the cashpoint before misplacing it," she said,

“There was no note included, and whoever posted it, spent £7.35 on sending it recorded delivery to ensure it was safely received.

“I want to say a huge thank you to whoever found it and didn’t steal the money and I want to say a huge thank you to whoever sent it and didn’t steal the money.”

Music festivals guide 2016







20 show all Music festivals guide 2016





































1/20 Horizon Where: Bansko Ski Resort, Bulgaria When: 12-17 March Price: From £175 Line Up: Âme, Goldie, Nina Kraviz, John Talabot, Lady Leshurr, Craig Charles

2/20 Live At Leeds Where: Leeds, UK When: 30 April Price: £32.50 Line Up: Jess Glynne, Circa Waves, Mystery Jets, Band of Skulls, We Are Scientists

3/20 Primavera Sound Where: Barcelona, Spain When: 1-5 June Price: €175 Line Up: Radiohead, LCD Soundsystem, Sigur Rós, PJ Harvey, Tame Impala, Beach House, Suede, The Last Shadow Puppets Primavera

4/20 Best Kept Secret Where: Hilvarenbeek, The Netherlands When: 17-19 June Price: €147.50 Line Up: Beck, Editors, Two Door Cinema Club, Beach House, Bloc Party, Caribou, Half Moon Run Best Kept Secret Festival

5/20 Glastonbury Where: Worthy Farm, Somerset When: 22-26 June Price: £220 Line Up: Coldplay, Muse, Jeff Lynne’s ELO, PJ Harvey, Jess Glynne (TBC)

6/20 Roskilde Where: Copenhagen, Denmark When: 25 June-2 July Price: 2,020 DKK Line Up: LCD Soundsystem, New Order, PJ Harvey, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Foals, Tame Impala, Savages, Skepta, Tenacious D Simon Frøsig Christensen / Roskilde Festival

7/20 Hideout Festival Where: Zrce Beach, Croatia When: 26-30 June Price: From £152.90 Line Up: The Martinez Brothers, Joris Voorn, Waze & Odyssey Hideout Festival

8/20 Bilbao BBK Where: Bilbao, Spain When: 7-9 July Price: From £69 Line Up: Arcade Fire, Pixies, Tame Impala, Foals, New Order, Hot Chip, Father John Misty, Years & Years, Wolf Alice

9/20 Open'er Where: Gdynia, Poland When: 29 July-2 August Price: From €130 Line Up: Bastille, Florence + the Machine, Foals, LCD Soundsystem, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The 1975, The Last Shadow Puppets, Wiz Khalifa Open'er Festival

10/20 Electric Love Where: Plainfeld, Austria When: 7-9 July Price: €119 Line Up: Alesso, Zedd, Tiesto, Chase & Status, Steve Aoki, Knife Party

11/20 Melt! Where: Ferropolis, Germany When: 15-17 July Price: From €136 Line Up: Two Door Cinema Club, Disclosure, Jamie xx, Sleaford Mods, Skepta, Jamie Woon

12/20 Sziget Where: Budapest, Hungary When: 10-17 August Price: From €215 Line Up: Bastille, Bloc Party, M83, Sigur Ros, Bring Me the Horizon

13/20 Flow Where: Helsinki, Finland When: 12-14 August Price: €165 Line Up: Sia, New Order, The Last Shadow Puppets, Jamie xx, M83, Chvrches, Four Tet, Stormzy, Daughter, The Kills Flow Festival / Jussi Hellsten

14/20 Rock En Seine Where: Paris, France When: 26-28 August Price: From €119 Line Up: TBC

15/20 Oasis Where: Marrakech, Morocco When: 16-18 September Price: From €110 Line Up: Bicep, Derrick May, Tale of Us, Dixon, Dusky, Hunee

16/20 Latitude Where: Henham Park, Suffolk When: 14-17 July Price: £205.50 Line Up: The Maccabees, The National, New Order, John Grant, Beirut, Father John Misty, Chvrches, Grimes

17/20 Bestival Where: Robin Hill, Isle of Wight When: 8-11 September Price: £190 Line Up: The Cure, Major Lazer, Hot Chip, Fatboy Slim, Craig David, Years & Years, Wolf Alice, Tourist, Katy B

18/20 Isle of Wight Where: Newport, Isle of Wight When: 9-12 June Price: From £186 Line Up: Queen + Adam Lambert, Stereophonics, Faithless, Iggy Pop, Adam Ant, Buzzcocks, Sigma, Jess Glynne

19/20 Citadel Where: Victoria Park, London When: 17 July Price: From £54 Line Up: Sigur Rós, Caribou, Lianne La Havas, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats

20/20 End of the Road Where: Larmer Tree Gardens When: 2-4 September Price: £195 Line Up: Joanna Newsom, The Shins, Animal Collective, Bat for Lashes, Teenage Fanclub, Devendra Banhart, Savages, Cat's Eyes Sonny Malhotra

Ms Spencer said she wanted to repay the person who sent her wallet back and struck an optimistic note: “It is fair to say that little things like this remind us that despite the awful goings on in the world that we are consistently bombarded with, we may well live in the most honest time for our society and most people are trying to be wonderful human beings.”

“I will do my best to pay this kind deed forward,” she concluded.

Glastonbury is one of the largest music festivals in the world and attracts more than 100,000 people every year.

In 2016, it was headlined by Muse, Adele and Coldplay.