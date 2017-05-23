The city of Manchester has responded to the death and chaos triggered after an Ariana Grande concert, with offers of beds for the stranded, cups of tea for those stunned and bewildered and free taxi rides home as public transport ground to a halt.

As people ran screaming in panic from the Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion, which police said they were for now treating as a terror incident, social media lit with information about ordinary people doing what they could to respond to an incident police said they were treating as potential terrorists incident. They made offers; they shared information.

Report said that the Holiday Inn nearest to the venue was offering rooms and shelter to people while others were offering rooms on social media, using the hashtag #RoomForManchester.

#Manchester.

Taxi drivers offering free lifts home.

Local hotels offering safe haven for children

Local people offering beds for the night — Danny (@DannyRickard) May 23, 2017

“Sick at what’s happened in Manchester, but amazed at the helpers. Rooms offered, free taxis, man in Liverpool saying he'll pick people up,” wrote Claire Hannah.

Chloe Murray said: “Taxis giving free lifts and people opening their homes to the stranded gives me a little more faith in humanity.”

1/9 Police stand by a cordoned off street close to the Manchester Arena on May 22, 2017 in Manchester, England. There have been reports of explosions at Manchester Arena where Ariana Grande had performed this evening. Greater Manchester Police have have confirmed there are fatalities and warned people to stay away from the area Getty Images

3/9 Medics and rescuers in Manchester, Britain, deploy May 22, 2017, after reports of an explosion at the Manchester Arena. British police said early May 23 there were "a number of confirmed fatalities" after reports of at least one explosion during a pop concert by US singer Ariana Grande. Ambulances were seen rushing to the Manchester Arena venue and police added in a statement that people should avoid the area AFP/Getty Images

8/9 Police and fans close to the Manchester Arena on May 23, 2017 in Manchester, England. There have been reports of explosions at Manchester Arena where Ariana Grande had performed this evening. Greater Manchester Police have have confirmed there are fatalities and warned people to stay away from the area Getty Images

9/9 Members of the public receive treatment from emergency service staff at Victoria Railway Station close to the Manchester Arena on May 23, 2017 in Manchester, England. There have been reports of explosions at Manchester Arena where Ariana Grande had performed this evening. Greater Manchester Police have have confirmed there are fatalities and warned people to stay away from the area Getty Images

Jason Scales wrote: “Manchester you are a beautiful city. It’s amazing to see so many offers of beds and sofa's in a time of need. Truly great to see.”

The Manchester Evening News said that several hotels and venues in the city centre were offering spaces to look after people - especially youngsters - who were stuck in the city centre.