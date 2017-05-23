Witnesses told of scenes of horror and chaos as they fled from an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester after police responded to reports of an explosion.

People said the concert by the US singer had just concluded and the lights in the Manchester Arena had come on when there was a loud blast.

David Richardson was at the gig with his daughter, Emily, 13. He said: “The lights came on after the gig and people were starting to leave. As I turned to the left there was an explosion. It was about 40ft behind us near one of the exits. We just thought it was people messing about then it happened again. Another explosion sounded.”

Dashcam video appears to show moment of Manchester explosion

He added: “Then we saw the smoke. Everyone just fled. Some people were injured. We saw blood on people when we got outside. People were just running all over the place.

“People have said it was a speaker or balloons but it wasn’t. It was explosions.”

Manchester explosion in pictures







9 show all Manchester explosion in pictures















1/9 Police stand by a cordoned off street close to the Manchester Arena on May 22, 2017 in Manchester, England. There have been reports of explosions at Manchester Arena where Ariana Grande had performed this evening. Greater Manchester Police have have confirmed there are fatalities and warned people to stay away from the area Getty Images

2/9 There have been reports of explosions at Manchester Arena where Ariana Grande had performed this evening. Greater Manchester Police have have confirmed there are fatalities and warned people to stay away from the area Getty Images

3/9 Medics and rescuers in Manchester, Britain, deploy May 22, 2017, after reports of an explosion at the Manchester Arena. British police said early May 23 there were "a number of confirmed fatalities" after reports of at least one explosion during a pop concert by US singer Ariana Grande. Ambulances were seen rushing to the Manchester Arena venue and police added in a statement that people should avoid the area AFP/Getty Images

4/9 Police deploy at scene of explosion in Manchester, England, on May 23, 2017 at a concert. British police said early May 23 there were "a number of confirmed fatalities" after reports of at least one explosion during a pop concert by US singer Ariana Grande. Ambulances were seen rushing to the Manchester Arena venue and police added in a statement that people should avoid the area AFP/Getty Images

5/9 Police deploy at scene of explosion in Manchester, England, on May 23, 2017 at a concert. British police said early May 23 there were "a number of confirmed fatalities" after reports of at least one explosion during a pop concert by US singer Ariana Grande. Ambulances were seen rushing to the Manchester Arena venue and police added in a statement that people should avoid the area AFP/Getty Images

6/9 Police deploy at scene of explosion in Manchester, England, on May 23, 2017 at a concert. British police said early May 23 there were "a number of confirmed fatalities" after reports of at least one explosion during a pop concert by US singer Ariana Grande. Ambulances were seen rushing to the Manchester Arena venue and police added in a statement that people should avoid the area AFP/Getty Images

7/9 Police deploy at scene of a reported explosion during a concert in Manchester, England, on May 23, 2017. British police said early May 23 there were "a number of confirmed fatalities" after reports of at least one explosion during a pop concert by US singer Ariana Grande. Ambulances were seen rushing to the Manchester Arena venue and police added in a statement that people should avoid the area AFP/Getty Images

8/9 Police and fans close to the Manchester Arena on May 23, 2017 in Manchester, England. There have been reports of explosions at Manchester Arena where Ariana Grande had performed this evening. Greater Manchester Police have have confirmed there are fatalities and warned people to stay away from the area Getty Images

9/9 Members of the public receive treatment from emergency service staff at Victoria Railway Station close to the Manchester Arena on May 23, 2017 in Manchester, England. There have been reports of explosions at Manchester Arena where Ariana Grande had performed this evening. Greater Manchester Police have have confirmed there are fatalities and warned people to stay away from the area Getty Images

Oliver Jones, 17, was at the concert with his 19-year-old sister. He said: “I was in the toilet and heard a loud bang just after the concert had finished and people had started to leave.

“The bang echoed around the foyer of the arena and people started to run. I seen people running and screaming towards one direction and then many were turning around to run back the other way.”

He added: “Security was running out as well as the fans and concert goers.

Due to the incident in Manchester, please only call us for life threatening emergencies at this time. Thank you. — NWAS NHS Trust (@NWAmbulance) May 22, 2017

“[There were] reports of blood and people injured. In so much shock and panic. You see this on the news all the time and never expect it to happen to you. I just had to run and make sure me and my sister were safe.”

Catherine Macfarlane told Reuters: “We were making our way out and when we were right by the door there was a massive explosion and everybody was screaming.”

She added: “It was a huge explosion - you could feel it in your chest. It was chaotic. Everybody was running and screaming and just trying to get out of the area.”

The Emmerdale actress Isabel Hodgins was in the concert and said she smelled burning.

“There was a bang and the arena and there was a lot of screaming. We just saw lots of people coming out from one section of the arena,” she told Sky News.

“It’s terrifying. My heart goes out to anyone who has been hurt…We feel very shaken up but lucky to have got out of there.”

"The whole place shook. Then everyone just screamed and ran," another witness told The Independent.

"About 20 ambulances and police cars, cornered off the streets, helicopters. Crying people and injured people. It was like something from a film.

"It was just me and my sister. I was just focused on getting her out."