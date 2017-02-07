Government 'dupes' MPs into clearing the way for hard Brexit

The Government has been accused of a staging “con” to “dupe” MPs from voting against its plans for a hard Brexit – without actually giving them any genuine concessions.

Tory rebels and Labour were due to gang up in Parliament on Tuesday evening to force ministers to give MPs the power to send Theresa May back to the negotiating table if she got a bad deal.

The Government front bench however comfortably headed off the small rebellion by 326 votes to 293 after having promised that MPs would in fact be given a vote on the deal.

But that afternoon the Prime Minister’s spokesperson had confirmed to journalists at an official briefing that the Government had not changed its position and was only offering a ‘take-it-or-leave-it’ vote.

The rejection of any deal at that vote would see the UK crash out of the EU WTO rules – making it of no meaningful use to opponents of “hard Brexit”.

Labour MP Angela Eagle described the promised vote as a “Hobson’s choice not a proper choice” – a reference to Thomas Hobson, a 17th century stable owner who offered customers the choice of one horse or none at all.

EU-supporting MPs from across the opposition parties criticised the Government’s offer.

“The Government’s so-called ‘concession’ falls short of giving Parliament a meaningful vote,” Labour MP Chris Leslie said.

“Ministers have failed to produce a new amendment, so their commitment will not be binding. The Minister refused to give Parliament the option to reject the deal and tell the Government to go back to negotiate a better one.”

Green MP Caroline Lucas, co-leader of the Green Party said: “MPs must not be duped by the Government’s attempt to quell unrest on their backbenches.

“The vote they’re offering – which will give MPs a choice between an extreme Brexit and falling off a cliff edge into WTO trade rules – isn’t a concession, it’s an ultimatum.

“Parliament should have a real voice on the terms of Brexit – not a symbolic handout from a Government trying to railroad their extreme Brexit through the House of Commons.”

Tom Brake, a Liberal Democrat MP, said the proposal was “not so much a concession as a con", adding: “A choice between a bad deal and no deal is no choice at all”.

In the end seven Conservative MP rebelled on the issue. Labour voted for the amendment but not before hailing the vote ‘conceded’ by ministers “a significant victory” for Parliament and an “eleventh hour concession”.

MPs have been debating Brexit until the midnight hours for the past week during the passage of the Government’s Article 50 Bill. On Wednesday the House of Commons is expected to pass the third reading of the law, after which it would pass to the House of Lord.

The Bill gives the Government the power to trigger Article 50, which would start Brexit negotiations. Theresa May has said she wants to invoke the treaty clause by the end of March this year