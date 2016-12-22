Ministers are considering a push for longer working hours for MPs next year, to give enough time to pass Brexit legislation in line with Theresa May’s schedule.

They are mulling whether more late sittings could be needed to ensure the necessary legislation is in place, in time for Ms May’s desired 2019 Brexit.

But any move to make the House sit longer into the evening is likely to face opposition from MPs who have been pushing for more family-friendly working hours.

It also comes amid ongoing questions over whether the Government will be able to negotiate both a withdrawal from the EU and new trade terms in Brussels within the allotted two-year time scale before 2019.

Ms May has promised to bring forward a Great Repeal Bill in the next Queen’s Speech, shortly after she triggers Article 50 Brexit negotiations in March 2017.

The Prime Minister wants the Bill, which will allow all EU law to be brought under British auspices on the day of Brexit, to pass through Parliament and be in place for when the two year Article 50 talks are concluded, likely in March 2019.

One Government source said: “It’s going to be tight to ensure that it passes all of the marks so that it’s in place, ready to operate, on the day Brexit arrives in March 2019.

“So to ensure that it is, it may mean that we have to extend parliamentary hours. That could mean introducing later sittings in the middle of the week, like on a Tuesday.”

Over the past three decades the trend has been towards Parliament finishing earlier with fewer sittings after 10pm and post-midnight sittings disappearing.

Brexit Concerns







22 show all Brexit Concerns









































1/22 British Prime Minister Theresa May Getty

2/22 Lead campaigner Gina Miller and her team outside the High Court Getty

3/22 Raymond McCord holds up his newly issued Irish passport alongside his British passport outside the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

4/22 SDLP leader Colum Eastwood leaving the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

5/22 Migrants with luggage walk past a graffiti on a wall as they leave the 'Jungle' migrant camp, as part of a major three-day operation planned to clear the camp in Calais Getty

6/22 Migrants leave messages on their tents in the Jungle migrant camp Getty

7/22 The Adventist Development and Relief Agency (Adra) which distributes approximately 700 meals daily in the northern Paris camp states that it is noticing a spike in new migrant arrivals this week, potentially linked the the Calais 'jungle' camp closure - with around 1000 meals distributed today EPA

8/22 Migrant workers pick apples at Stocks Farm in Suckley, Britain Reuters

9/22 Many farmers across the country are voicing concerns that Brexit could be a dangerous step into the unknown for the farming industry Getty

10/22 Bank of England governor Mark Carney who said the long-term outlook for the UK economy is positive, but growth was slowing in the wake of the Brexit vote PA

11/22 The Dow Jones industrial average closed down over 600 points on the news with markets around the globe pluninging Getty

12/22 Immigration officers deal with each member of the public seeking entry into the United Kingdom but on average, 10 a day are refused entry at this London airport and between 2008 and 2009, 33,100 people were detained at the airport for mainly passport irregularities Getty

13/22 A number of global investment giants have threatened to move their European operations out of London if Brexit proves to have a negative impact on their businesses Getty

14/22 Following the possibility of a Brexit the UK would be released from its renewable energy targets under the EU Renewable Energy Directive and from EU state aid restrictions, potentially giving the government more freedom both in the design and phasing out of renewable energy support regimes Getty

15/22 A woman looking at a chart showing the drop in the pound (Sterling) against the US Dollar in London after Britain voted to leave the EU Getty

16/22 Young protesters outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, to protest against the United Kingdom's decision to leave the EU following the referendum Getty

17/22 Applications from Northern Ireland citizens for Irish Passports has soared to a record high after the UK Voted in favour of Leaving the EU Getty

18/22 NFU Vice President Minette Batters with Secretary of State, Andrea Leadsome at the National Farmers Union (NFU) took machinery, produce, farmers and staff to Westminster to encourage Members of Parliament to back British farming, post Brexit Getty

19/22 The latest reports released by the UK Cabinet Office warn that expats would lose a range of specific rights to live, to work and to access pensions, healthcare and public services. The same reports added that UK citizens abroad would not be able to assume that these rights will be guaranteed in the future Getty

20/22 A British resident living in Spain asks questions during an informative Brexit talk by the "Brexpats in Spain" group, about Spanish legal issues to become Spanish citizens, at the town hall in Benalmadena, Spain Reuters

21/22 The collapse of Great Britain appears to have been greatly exaggerated given the late summer crowds visiting city museums, hotels, and other important tourist attractions Getty

22/22 The U.K. should maintain European Union regulations covering everything from working hours to chemicals until after the government sets out its plans for Brexit, said British manufacturers anxious to avoid a policy vacuum and safeguard access to their biggest export market Getty

Currently, the Commons sits until around 10.30pm on Monday, but on Tuesday and Wednesday debates tend to end around 7.30pm.

Earlier this year a report commissioned by Parliament called for trial sittings of the House of Commons based around ‘normal business hours’, as one potential way of improving gender balance.

A spokesperson for the Leader of the House of Commons David Liddington said: "There are no plans to change the sitting hours of the House."

But a potential move toward longer hours also highlights the tight time-scale under which the Government will be operating once Ms May triggers Article 50 in March.

The Prime Minister told MPs at the Liaison Committee that she intended to secure both an exit deal and new terms within the two-year period allowed.

But Ireland's Prime Minister Enda Kenny has said it will be "impossible" for the UK to strike a full Brexit deal in the negotiation period allowed by the EU's founding treaty, a view held by others in the UK and on the continent.