A travel ban on Israeli citizens by Muslim countries should be protested, as well as Donald Trump’s decision to bar people from seven predominantly Islamic countries, a senior Conservative MP has said.

Former Northern Ireland Secretary Theresa Villiers made the suggestion at Prime Minister’s Questions.

She asked Theresa May whether she thought opponents of the new US President's immigration policy were wrong to overlook similar measures in other countries.

“In the light of the fact that most of the countries covered by the Trump ban have a total exclusion on the admission of Israeli citizens, shouldn’t the protestors also be calling for that ban to be lifted,” she said.

Theresa May replied that it was "absolutely right that this House should be aware of the discrimination and the ban that exists around the world and, as she refers to, particularly for those who are Israeli citizens."

She said: "We're consistent with our approach, we don’t agree with that approach and it’s not an approach we will be taking."

The Prime Minister also suggested that Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn would be reluctant to condemn the ban on Israeli citizens.

“I wait for the day when the Right Honourable gentleman opposite actually stands up and condemns it too,” she said.

A spokesman for Mr Corbyn told The Independent: "Jeremy opposes all immigration bans based on religion, ethnicity or country of origin. In relation to the Israel-Palestine conflict, he supports a negotiated settlement based on UN resolutions to bring an end to and resolve all aspects of the conflict."

The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued







10 show all The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued

















1/10 Trump and abortion Protesters flood Independence Avenue during the Women's March Getty

2/10 Trump and abortion US President Donald Trump signs an executive order as Chief of Staff Reince Priebus looks on in the Oval Office of the White House Getty Images

3/10 Trump and 'Obamacare' Nancy Pelosi who is the minority leader of the House of Representatives speaks beside House Democrats at an event to protect the Affordable Care Act in Los Angeles, California. The Republican-led US Senate has launched their much-anticipated effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act by passing a budget blueprint which would allow them to begin rolling back the health care reforms Getty Images

4/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline Opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines hold a rally as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York. US President Donald Trump signed executive orders reviving the construction of two controversial oil pipelines, but said the projects would be subject to renegotiation Getty Images

5/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline US actress and political activist Jane Fonda attends a rally with opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York Getty Images

6/10 Trump and the Trans-Pacific Partnership Union leaders applaud US President Donald Trump for signing an executive order withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington DC Getty

7/10 Trump and the Mexico wall People protest against US President Donald Trump's inauguration next to a fake wall with a Mexican national flag and a dummy representing him in Mexico City Getty Images

8/10 Trump and the media White House spokesman Sean Spicer arrives to speak at the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington DC Getty Images

9/10 Trump and the media White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer takes questions during the daily press briefing Getty Images

10/10 Trump and the Mexico wall A US Border Patrol vehicle sits waiting for illegal immigrants at a fence opening near the US-Mexico border near McAllen, Texas. The number of incoming immigrants has surged ahead of the upcoming Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, who has pledged to build a wall along the US-Mexico border Getty Images

Israeli citizens are currently banned from entering 16 states including Syria, Iran, Iraq, Yemen and Libya. Mr Trump's executive order temporarily barred travel to US from all of those countries.

The other countries which ban Israeli citizens are Algeria, Bangladesh, Brunei, Kuwait, Lebanon, Malaysia, Oman, Pakistan, Sudan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Protests against Mr Trump's policy took place across America and other countries around the world including the UK. Even members of his own Republican Party have expressed doubts with it.

Attorney generals in 16 US states have declared the policy illegal and a federal judge ordered the ban be overturned.

Three states – Washington, New York and Massachusetts – are now taking legal action against the Trump Administration over the policy.

Mr Trump, meanwhile, has continued to defended the ban. In a recent tweet, he said: “Everybody is arguing whether or not it is a BAN. Call it what you want, it is about keeping bad people (with bad intentions) out of country!”