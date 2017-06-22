Jeremy Corbyn has said "every single one" of the Grenfell Tower deaths could have been avoided, and called for "urgent answers" following the tragedy which killed at least 79 people.

The Labour leader compared the blaze to Hillsborough, marking it out as one of a string of disasters in which working class voices were "ignored".

Speaking in the House of Commons, Mr Corbyn said: “[Grenfell Tower residents] were let down, both in the immediate aftermath and so cruelly beforehand, The public enquiry most establish the extent and by whom.

“At least 79 people are dead. It is both a tragedy and an outrage, because every single one of those deaths should and could have been avoided."

He added that the concerns of working class people were "dismissed by those in power", saying: “From Hillsborough to the child sex abuse scandal to Grenfell Tower, the pattern is consistent. Working class people’s voices are ignored, their concerns dismissed by those in power.

“The Grenfell Tower residents and north Kensington community deserves answers, and thousands and thousands of people living in tower blocks around the country need very urgent reassurance.”

His remarks came after Theresa May said tests on tower blocks following the Grenfell Tower fire had shown cladding on “a number” are “combustible", and that local authorities and fire services concerned were taking “all possible steps” to ensure the buildings are safe and residents have been informed.