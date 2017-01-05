LBC chat show host James O’Brien has clashed with a member of the public who appeared to suggest Sir Ivan Rogers, the former UK ambassador to the European Union who resigned this week, was a bad person.

Mr Rogers stepped down citing what he called “muddled thinking and ill-founded arguments” - comments widely interpreted as criticism of the Government’s approach to Brexit.

The former ambassador was condemned by Brexit supporters, but pro-EU figures claimed his resignation was evidence of the Government's failure to construct a coherent strategy for Britain leaving the EU.

In the fiery phone call during O'Brien's LBC show, a Leave voter called Chris claimed Mr Rogers’ resignation letter was designed to be self-promoting.

O’Brien challenged this, saying: "He hates his name in the papers, these people don't want public images. That's the thing that distinguishes them from politicians, they don't have the look-at-me gene."

Chris replied: “That’s rubbish. You don’t release 14,000-word documents…and [think] no one would ever let anyone know that? No one would ever leak that?"

The actual resignation letter was 1,400 words and was sent to Mr Rogers' staff.

O’Brien told Chris it was inevitable the letter would be published, saying: “What do you mean? What do you even think you mean when you say that?

"Of course it has to get out there. If the bloke that's supposed to be leading our negotiations doesn't know what the objectives are, it would be an act of treason not to tell the public that.”

The caller, however, suggested Mr Rogers had acted to further his own interests. He said: “The problem you’ve got with these people is they are self-interested…the diplomats, many people in Government…you have genuinely good people - real, good fantastic people - but you have a lot of people just out to feather their nests."

When Chris started sighing during one exchange, O’Brien said: “You realise that frustration you just expressed in that sigh is frustration with your own argument? Imagine how I feel listening to it. You're making it."

The caller claimed his anger was actually to do with being interrupted. He asked the presenter to “give me a second” to which O’Brien replied: ”Only If you get better."

Chris went on to attempt to explain why Mr Rogers was not a "good person". He said: “What I’m saying is, the way that he’s going about things is probably not right for what the country needs right now. That’s what I mean by a bad person: he’s not what we need right now.

“He’s a Europhile who is going to be in charge of the negotiation process. How can you have someone [in that role[ who’s already put their cards on the table and said ‘I don’t believe in this, I don’t want to do this?"

O’Brien promptly pointed out that Theresa May had backed the Remain campaign and was therefore in the same position.

The LBC host has had a number of heated on-air conversations with Brexit supporters since the 23 June vote in favour of Britain leaving the EU.

His call with Chris ended acrimoniously after the irate caller responded to O’Brien’s suggestion they “part as friends” by saying: “Whatever James”

O’Brien had the last word, however. As the caller rang off, the clearly exasperated LBC host said: “And his vote is worth the same as yours…”.