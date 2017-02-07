Jeremy Corbyn has issued a second three-line whip, ordering his MPs to vote for the Government’s Brexit bill at its final hurdle in the Commons.

Various Labour sources confirmed the whip to The Independent after a meeting of the party's Shadow Cabinet.

It means that Mr Corbyn and his team will be preparing for yet another difficult week ahead and a considerable rebellion in the Commons on Wednesday when the bill reaches the end of its third reading.

Labour MPs said the party's chief whip Nick Brown had indicated there would be "consistency" in dealing with the passage of the European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill which is now being debated in the three days of its committee stage in the Commons before a vote on Wednesday on whether to approve its third reading and send it to the Lords for consideration.

It is expected that more MPs could join those who rebelled last week, if the party fails to secure some of its key amendments to the Government’s EU withdrawal bill. One of the key demands includes securing the rights of EU citizens in the UK before Theresa May serves notice of Article 50 on her self-imposed March deadline.

In Holyrood later today it also expected that the Scottish Labour party will vote against invoking Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty putting it adds with the orders of the UK Labour party.

In a non-binding, symbolic vote, MSPs will vote on the Scottish government motion arguing that the withdrawal bill currently making its way through the Commons. Keiza Dugdale, the Scottish Labour chief, said the people of Scotland did not vote for Theresa May’s hard Brexit.

