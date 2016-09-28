Jeremy Corbyn today vowed to use Brexit to shift Britain to the Left, welcoming the death of EU rules restricting state aid and requiring public services to be privatised.

In his conference speech, the Labour leader rejected criticism that he pursued a half-hearted Remain campaign, saying: “I spoke at rallies from Cornwall to Aberdeenshire.”

Mr Corbyn repeated a pledge to fight any attempt by “Theresa May and her three-legged team of fractious Brexiteers” to use EU withdrawal to water down workers’ rights.

But he also told the Liverpool conference he would be attempting to ensure Labour had an influence in the looming exit talks, by pushing his “own Brexit agenda”.

That would include “the freedom to intervene in our own industries, without the obligation to liberalise or privatise our public services”

The comment appeared to confirm Labour’s support for ending Single Market membership as we know it, as those rules – particularly on the bailing out of failing companies - are seen as integral parts of it.

Mr Corbyn called for the referendum result to be respected, criticising “patronising or lecturing those in our communities who voted to leave”.

And he said: “Of course, that doesn’t mean giving a blank cheque to Theresa May and her three-legged team of fractious Brexiteers, as they try to work up a negotiating plan and squabble about whose turn it is to have the Chevening country retreat each weekend.

“We have made it clear that we will resist a Brexit at the expense of workers’ rights and social justice - we have set out our red lines on employment, environmental and social protection and on access to the European market.”

“But we will also be pressing our own Brexit agenda including the freedom to intervene in our own industries without the obligation to liberalise or privatise our public services and building a new relationship with Europe based on cooperation and internationalism.”

Mr Corbyn also gave a nod to party critics of his open-door EU immigration stance, who fear it ignores people’s concerns, saying: “We have to hear their concerns about jobs, about public services, about wages, about immigration, about a future for their children.

“And we have to respect their votes, and the decision of the British people.”

The Liberal Democrats seized on the comments as proof that Mr Corbyn “won’t fight for membership of the Single Market”.

A spokesman said: “He called for “access” to the European market and for new powers to intervene in the economy that wouldn’t be compatible with the rules of the Single Market.”