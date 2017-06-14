Jeremy Corbyn: Theresa May's chief of staff who received tower block safety review must be questioned

Jeremy Corbyn, the Labour leader, has suggested Theresa May’s new chief of staff must face questions over a delayed fire safety report after a deadly blaze tore through the Grenfell Tower in London.

Mr Corbyn’s comments came after it emerged Gavin Barwell, the former housing minister who was recently appointed as the Prime Minister’s adviser, failed to give the green light to a fire safety review he had received during his tenure in Whitehall.

During an interview with LBC Radio, Mr Corbyn also suggested spending cuts could have contributed to blaze, adding “searching questions” need to be asked about what happened at the west London tower bloc.

“If you deny local authorities the funding they need, then there is a price that’s paid," he added.

Mr Corbyn said that calls for sprinklers to be installed in high-rise buildings after a fatal fire at Lakanal House in Camberwell in 2009 had not been heeded.

While the Labour leader said “every focus and every concentration must be on saving lives” in the immediate hours, he added: “A review took place after the fire in Camberwell and the Government has that review.

“I believe we need to ask questions about what facilities and resources have been given to local authorities that have tower blocs in the area and, frankly, most do. We need to deal with this –we need people to be safe living in high rise buildings.

Asked whether that involved any current serving frontbench politicians, he replied: “Obviously ministers that served and received those reports must be questioned. But today every focus and every concentration must be on saving and protecting life.”

The fire expert behind the report calling for the desperately needed safety appraisal, said he had spoken with Mr Barwell earlier this year and the then-minister told him no decision on the review had been taken.

Former chief fire officer Ronnie King said: “Mr Barwell said he was still looking at it.”

He added: “Mr Barwell said he was still looking at it and was preparing to meet with the All-Party group. That's when the election was called and the meeting never happened.”

1/43 Falling burning debris at the scene of a huge fire at Grenfell tower Guilhem Baker/LNP

2/43 Local residents watch as Grenfell Tower is engulfed by fire Getty Images

3/43 London Fire Brigade said there has been a number of fatalities from the blaze Rex Features

4/43 The fire was first reported in the early hours of Wednesday and continued into the morning Rex Features

5/43 A local resident sees the fire over the rooftops @Ebajgora

6/43 A firefighter reacts at the scene of the blaze Getty Images

7/43 Residents watch as the blaze continues Getty Images

8/43 More than 200 firefighters have been fighting the blaze PA

9/43 London Mayor Sadiq Khan has declared the fire a major incident Getty Images

10/43 Police and fire services attempted to evacuate the concrete block of flats Getty Images

11/43 A woman runs to assist paramedics working at the fire at the Grenfell Tower Getty Images

12/43 Smoke rises from the building after a huge fire engulfed the 24 story Grenfell Tower in Latimer Road, West London in the early hours of Wednesday morning Getty Images

13/43 Fire fighters tackle the 24-storey building in West London Getty Images

14/43 Ambulances are stationed nearby Getty Images

15/43 Paramedics arrive with oxygen Getty Images

16/43 Emergency services believe it will take some time to establish the cause of the fire

17/43 Tens of people have been taken to five different hospitals across London Getty Images

18/43 A man comforts a boy after the tower block was severely damaged Reuters

19/43 Firefighters stand amid debris in a childrens playground nearby Reuters

20/43 Firefighters are stationed at the building Getty Images

21/43 Smoke engulfs Grenfell tower Rex Features

22/43 Lots of people donating water, food and clothing to St Clement's church for the residents of Grenfell Tower in Latimer Road Samuel Osborne

23/43 A man speaks to a fire fighter after a huge fire engulfed the 24 story Grenfell Tower in Latimer Road, West London Getty Images

24/43 According to the London Fire Brigade (LFB), 40 fire engines and 200 firefighters are working to put out the blaze. Residents in the tower were evacuated and a number of people were treated for a range of injuries EPA

25/43 A resident of Grenfell Tower is trapped as smoke billows from the window after a fire engulfed the building Getty Images

26/43 A distressed, trapped man waves an item of clothing from his window, at the scene of a huge fire at Grenfell tower block in Latimer Road Guilhem Baker/LNP

27/43 Members of the emergency services work at the scene of a huge blaze which engulfed Grenfell Tower, a residential tower block in Latimer Road Getty Images

28/43 According to the London Fire Brigade (LFB), 40 fire engines and 200 firefighters are working to put out the blaze EPA

29/43 Fire fighters tackle the building after a huge fire engulfed the 24 story Grenfell Tower in Latimer Road, West London Getty Images

30/43 The burnt facade of Grenfell Tower, the night after the fire in Latimer Road, West London REUTERS/Neil Hall

31/43 Local residents gather at a community centre near Grenfell Tower in Latimer Road REUTERS/Toby Melville

32/43 A resident in a nearby building watches smoke rise from Grenfell Tower in Latimer Road, West London AP

33/43 Police and rescue services operate near the fire at Grenfell Tower, a 24-storey apartment block in Latimer Road EPA

34/43 A man stands amid debris on the A40 after a serious fire in a tower block at Latimer Road in West London REUTERS/Toby Melville

35/43 A view of the empty A40 highway after it was closed in both directions, due to the proximity of the fire at Grenfell Tower block in Latimer Road EPA

36/43 Smoke rises from the building after a huge fire engulfed the 24 storey residential Grenfell Tower block in Latimer Road, West London Getty Images

37/43 Bodies are removed from the scene after a fire engulfed the 24-storey Grenfell Tower in west London Rick Findler/PA Wire

38/43 Bodies are removed from the scene after a fire engulfed the 24-storey Grenfell Tower in west London Rick Findler/PA Wire

39/43 Provisions on tables at the Westway Sports Centre close to the scene after a fire engulfed the 24-storey Grenfell Tower in west London Jack Hardy/PA Wire

40/43 Beds are laid out in the Westway Sports Centre close to the scene after a fire engulfed the 24-storey Grenfell Tower in west London Jack Hardy/PA Wire

41/43 A pile of donated clothes, sleeping bags and water lie next to a police cordon near the burning the 24 storey residential Grenfell Tower block in Latimer Road, West London Getty Images

42/43 Signs asking for donations are seen outside the Notting Hill methodist Chruch Getty Images

43/43 Smoke rises from the building after a huge fire engulfed the 24 storey residential Grenfell Tower block in Latimer Road, West London Getty Images

Hundreds of firefighters were sent to 24-storey Grenfell Tower in north Kensington, as large plumes of smoke billowed above the capital after the blaze broke out in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Asked whether lessons have been learnt from Camberwell fire Mr Corbyn added: “There were very clear lesson to learned then about the insulation of sprinklers and the need for equipment to fight fires in high-rise buildings. Our country has more high-rise buildings than ever before. There has to be very, very strong fire regulations, which there are, but there has to be a sprinkler system installed particularly in residential blocs that maybe don’t have them at the present time.

“I am not making that statement yet. Today is the day to support the emergency services and the residents and thank all of those that have also given other help: food, water, clothing and shelter.

“Tomorrow is the time to ask all of those questions but today let’s concentrate on dealing with the consequences of this fire and try and bring comfort, safety and save life wherever it possibly can be saved.

“The areas one has to look at are the preventative measures that were available, or not available in the tower. The facilities that are available to get in and out of it in an emergency situation and the numbers of people available to the fire services , paramedics and emergency services to deal with a crisis like this"